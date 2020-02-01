In Mr. Narlock’s classroom at Holland Hall, kindergartners plant fruits and vegetables, harvest the produce and reap the efforts in the form of a specially prepared meal by a chef.
“It started a long time ago when I was teaching an environmental unit,” says Jim Narlock, who is in his 12th year of teaching kindergarten at Holland Hall. “I thought it would be great if the kids could participate in the whole process, from seed to plate.”
He started out with a small raised-bed garden, but kids could only tend it for a short growing period the first two months of school. Eventually, he asked school officials if he could get a greenhouse to extend growing time and provide a wider range of produce.
Bert Bibens, head of Holland Hall Primary School, says he loved Narlock’s idea. But the concern was funding.
“Every idea is more expensive than you think it will be,” Bibens says. “But this is Jim’s passion, and he found a way.”
A donor paid for the materials, and Narlock built the garden and greenhouse in one week during the summer.
“A big thing for me is just how supportive and unique this school is,” Narlock says. “Everyone just wants to make sure the students are successful.”
A year and a half later, the students have made it through a second cycle of planting, tending and harvesting leafy greens, radishes, sweet potatoes, tomatoes, carrots, sweet peppers, berries, grapes and herbs.
There is a U-shaped raised-bed teaching garden and a small greenhouse where berries, herbs and other warm-climate plants are grown.
During the growing season, the children get to taste some of the produce and herbs. They also take flowers home to their parents.
After harvesting the fall bounty this year, a parent chef prepared a tasty meal with the ingredients.
“We had a lot of kids who had never eaten a certain vegetable that we served them,” Narlock says. “They found new vegetables they like.”
On a recent day, 6-year-old students Zayley and James eagerly gathered leaves from the playground outside their classroom to put into the compost bin.
“My class has learned a great deal about recycling and composting,” Narlock says.
In fact, he uses the hands-on experience of gardening and composting in several class topics, including the environment, world hunger, health, nutrition and science. It’s the kind of project that makes Holland Hall unique with excellent teachers who explore their passions for the benefit of the students — and their families.
Students have taken their enthusiasm about gardening home. Many parents have planted their own gardens or have begun recycling and composting.
“Just knowing that families’ lives are being changed is rewarding for me,” Narlock says.