8/3, Tulsa World Senior Living Expo
The annual Tulsa World Senior Living Expo will feature more than 100 exhibitors, free health screenings and seminars on a variety of topics, from health care plans and staying active to downsizing and planning for retirement. There will also be door prizes, Bingo and a ‘50s-themed costume contest.
WHERE: Stoney Creek Hotel and Convention Center, 200 W. Albany St., Broken Arrow
FOR MORE: seniorexpotulsa.com
8/4, 38 Special
After more than four decades together, 38 Special continues to tour the world and will perform at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa
8/8, Dude Perfect
Dude Perfect, an entertainment group that has accumulated more than 40 million YouTube subscribers, will bring its live tour to the BOK Center. The five friends from Frisco, Texas, have more than 70 million social media followers and will be giving fans a look into the world of Dude Perfect.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
8/10, Will Rogers & Wiley Post Fly In
Watch more than 100 small aircraft fly in and land on the 2,000-foot grass airstrip on the Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, just east of Oologah and bordering Oologah Lake. Bring your own lawn chairs, talk to the pilots and see their planes up close.
WHERE: Will Rogers Birthplace Ranch, 9501 E. 380 Road, Oologah
FOR MORE: willrogers.com
8/10, Ken Jeong
Actor, comedian and scene-stealer Ken Jeong will perform at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Jeong vaulted to fame in “The Hangover.”
WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway
8/10-11, Professional Bull Riders
The BOK Center will once again host the PBR’s Express Employment Professionals Classic. The top 35 bull riders in the world will go head to head for two nights of nonstop action.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
8/11, Joan Osborne
Joan Osborne will take the stage at Cain’s Ballroom to perform a set from her latest album, “Songs of Bob Dylan,” a tribute to the influential songwriter. The show is sponsored by the Bob Dylan Center.
WHERE: Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.
8/16, Nickelback
Nickelback will perform at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. The Canadian rock band has sold more than 50 million units worldwide, and each of the group’s past seven albums has reached the top 10, including the No. 1 album “All the Right Reasons.”
WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway
8/17, Riverside Ribfest
Riverside Ribfest is a day of grilling, chilling and challenging some of the top BBQ masters in the region. With live music, local brews and unlimited barbecue.
WHERE: Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way
8/17, Terry Fator
Comedian, celebrity impressionist and ventriloquist Terry Fator is returning to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Fator will bring his collection of puppets to life and can impersonate more than 100 voices, singing everything from Nat King Cole and Elvis to Garth Brooks and Bruno Mars.
WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa
8/17, Spin Doctors
American rock band Spin Doctors will perform at Osage Casino’s Skyline Event Center. The group is best known for its early ’90s hits “Two Princes” and “Little Miss Can’t Be Wrong.”
WHERE: Osage Casino, 951 W. 36th St. North
FOR MORE: osagecasinos.com
8/17, Vince Gill
Oklahoma country music superstar Vince Gill will perform at Paradise Cove inside the River Spirit Casino Resort. Famous for his songwriting, world-class guitar playing and warm, soaring voice, Gill achieved his big breakthrough in 1990 with “When I Call Your Name.”
WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway
8/17, Salsa Tasting Festival
The Oklahoma Aquarium will host its first annual Salsa Tasting Festival, with a jalapeño eating contest, a chihuahua costume contest and more throughout the day. Attendees can vote on their favorite salsa in three categories — Mild, Hot and Anything Goes.
WHERE: Oklahoma Aquarium, 300 Aquarium Drive
FOR MORE: okaquarium.org
8/17, 92.1 The Beat Back to School Bash
The hit group Why Don’t We will be joined by Ally Brooke and Bryce Vine at Tulsa’s BOK Center for the 92.1 The Beat Back to School Bash presented by Mountain Dew. The event will include a free outdoor concert by Jake Miller and additional local artists.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
8/17, Midwest Arms Collector Gun Show
The Midwest Arms Collector Gun Show will bring quality guns and knives to Expo Square.
WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
8/22, Chris Isaak
Chris Isaak, known for his 1950s style and crooner sound, will perform at River Spirit Casino Resort. His hit songs include “Wicked Game” and “Somebody’s Crying.”
WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway
8/22, Brian Setzer’s Rockabilly Riot
Guitarist, vocalist and three-time Grammy winner Brian Setzer will bring his 2019 Rockabilly Riot summer tour Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa
8/24, Wild Brew
Wild Brew brings food from area restaurants and first-rate beers together, as well as live entertainment from local musicians. The annual event benefits The Sutton Avian Research Center.
WHERE: Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center
FOR MORE: wildbrew.org
8/24, India Fest
The India Association of Greater Tulsa hosts a day full of Indian culture at India Fest. You’ll be able to taste food from different regions of India, watch traditional dancing, listen to Indian music and see cultural art.
WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
8/24, Maker Faire Tulsa
Fab Lab Tulsa will host the seventh annual Maker Faire Tulsa, celebrating technology, education, science, arts, crafts, engineering, food, sustainability and making of all kinds.
WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
Through 8/25, Tulsa Drillers
The Tulsa Drillers’ season is underway and continues through summer, with the last home game set for Aug. 25 at ONEOK Field.
WHERE: ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.
FOR MORE: tulsadrillers.com
8/28, Backstreet Boys
American vocal group Backstreet Boys will bring its world tour to the BOK Center to promote its latest album, “DNA.”
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
8/30-9/1, Cherokee National Holiday
The Cherokee National Holiday in Tahlequah celebrates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839. This annual event is a celebration of Cherokee heritage and cultural awareness. The Cherokee National Holiday attracts visitors from around the world. The three-day holiday is full of activities for all ages, from traditional Native American games like cornstalk and blowgun shooting, marbles and stickball to tournaments in sports like basketball and softball.
WHERE: Tahlequah, various locations
FOR MORE: cherokee.org
8/30, Rob Thomas
Grammy winner Rob Thomas, who is touring in support of a new album, “Chip Tooth Smile,” will perform at the Brady Theater. Thomas is known as the lead singer of Matchbox Twenty.
WHERE: Brady Theater, 105 W. M.B. Brady St.
8/30-9/1, Dusk ‘til Dawn Blues Festival
Enjoy three days and nights of Oklahoma, regional and national blues at the Dusk ’til Dawn Blues Festival in Rentiesville. Workshops, music activities and a kids village with arts will all be available. Head to this event to experience the birthplace of Oklahoma blues legend DC Minner and celebrate Oklahoma’s unique blues heritage.
WHERE: Oklahoma Blues Hall of Fame, 422978 John Hope Franklin Blvd., Rentiesville
FOR MORE: dcminnerblues.com
8/30-31, Blue Whale Comedy Festival
Blue Whale Comedy Festival brings a weekend of laughs to downtown Tulsa, featuring stand-up comedians, improv troupes, live podcasts, music and workshops.
WHERE: various venues in the Tulsa Arts District
FOR MORE: bluewhalecomedyfestival.com
8/31, PostOak Wine & Jazz Festival
This event brings together local food vendors and wine makers for a satisfying taste of the area’s culinary scene. After sampling the food and drink, make sure to enjoy the sunset with some amazing live music.
WHERE: PostOak Lodge & Retreat, 5323 W. 31st St. North
FOR MORE: postoaklodge.com
9/2, Tulsa’s Great Raft Race
To the delight of all those who remember the Great Raft Race that ran from 1973-91, this classic event is back for the fifth year.
WHERE: Start at Sand Springs River City Park, 2500 S. River City Park Road, Sand Springs
FOR MORE: tulsaraftrace.com
9/5, Pepe Aguilar
Mexican-American singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar will perform at River Spirit Casino Resort. The Grammy winner has sold more than 12 million albums worldwide.
WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway
9/6-8, Wizard World Tulsa
Wizard World pop culture convention returns this year to Tulsa. Find thousands of fans of all ages celebrating movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles and more.
WHERE: Renaissance Tulsa Hotel & Convention Center, 6808 S. 107th East Ave.
FOR MORE: wizardworld.com
9/6-8, Tulsa 3 on 3
A Tulsa 3 on 3 basketball tournament will be played at the multi-use Sport Courts. Be on the lookout for celebrity sightings with current and former NBA players joining in the mix at Gathering Place.
WHERE: Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way
9/7, Justin Furstenfeld
Justin Furstenfeld, lead singer of Blue October, will bring his An Open Book Tour to Cain’s Ballroom.
WHERE: Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.
9/7-17, Restaurant Week
Restaurant Week is a chance to experience the Tulsa area’s best restaurants and help fight hunger in Oklahoma with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
WHERE: various restaurants throughout Tulsa
FOR MORE: facebook.com/tulsarestaurantweek
9/8-14, Just Between Friends
Just Between Friends is one of the country’s leading children’s and maternity consignment events.
WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
9/10, TULSAWORLDJOBS.COM CAREER FAIR
Get face-to-face interaction between candidates and employers. Multiple job opportunities will be available.
WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
FOR MORE: tulsacareerfair.com
9/12, Sebastian Maniscalco
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will kick off his You Bother Me Tour at the River Spirit Casino Resort. In 2018, he became the inaugural winner of Billboard’s comedian of the year award.
WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway
9/13-15, Scotfest
Scotfest is Oklahoma’s celebration of Celtic history and heritage. Come to the 40th annual Scotfest for genealogy and family (clan) history, musical entertainers of local and national merit, Scottish and Irish dance demonstrations, solo piping, traditional drumming and pipe band competitions.
WHERE: Broken Arrow Events Park, 21101 E. 101st St., Broken Arrow
FOR MORE: okscotfest.com
9/18, Jeff Beck
Guitar hero and eight-time Grammy winner Jeff Beck will perform at Tulsa’s Brady Theater. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — once as a member of the Yardbirds and again as a solo artist.
WHERE: Brady Theater, 105 W. M.B. Brady St.
9/19, Buddy Guy
Buddy Guy is bringing his iconic catalog to The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. Guy, 82, is a Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee and a seven-time Grammy winner and a major influence on many artists, including Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan.
WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa
9/19-22, Tulsa Greek Festival
The highlight of this event is the food. Sample traditional Greek dishes including gyros, souvlaki, spanakopita, tiropita and more. Scrumptious bakery items will be offered such as baklava, finikia and loukoumades. Witness dancers of all ages in ethnic costume perform traditional dances throughout the festival.
WHERE: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 1206 S. Guthrie Ave.
FOR MORE: htgoctulsa.org
9/19-21, Medicine Stone
Enjoy this Red Dirt music festival in Tahlequah with music from Jason Boland & the Stragglers, Turnpike Troubadours, Parker McCollum, John Fullbright and many others.
WHERE: Diamondhead Resort in Tahlequah
FOR MORE: medicinestoneok.com9/20, Gabriel Iglesias
Comedian Gabirel Iglesias will perform at River Spirit Casino Resort. One of America’s most successful stand-up comedians, Iglesias has performed at sold-out concerts around the world.
WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway
9/20, JoJo Siwa
Nickelodeon star and YouTube personality JoJo Siwa is coming to the BOK Center. Siwa is a singer, dancer, entrepreneur and star on Nickelodeon’s Lip Sync Battle Shorties.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
9/21, Tulsa Beer & Wine Festival
Stroll through landscape gardens and treat your taste buds to exquisite food pairings with local and national craft beers and exotic wines. Glean useful culinary tips from master chefs and expert wine vintners. Enjoy food samplings from favorite local restaurants and serenades of string musicians and nonstop live entertainment. Tickets for tasting will be available for purchase.
WHERE: Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way
9/21, Deep Purple
Deep Purple will bring its The Long Goodbye Tour to The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.
WHERE: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St., Catoosa
9/21, Dallas Stars vs. Florida Panthers
The Dallas Stars will return to the BOK Center to take on the Florida Panthers for the second annual Tulsa Classic.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
9/25, Ben Harper & the Innocent Criminals
Grammy Award winner Ben Harper will perform with the Innocent Criminals at Cain’s Ballroom.
WHERE: Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.
9/26-10/6, Tulsa State Fair
The Tulsa State Fair entertains festivalgoers with a large array of carnival rides, midway games, attractions, free concerts, creative art displays and much more. Find all of your favorite foods on a stick and take in a variety of agricultural exhibits, numerous kitchen demonstrations and vendor booths galore.
WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
FOR MORE: tulsastatefair.com
9/26, Disney On Ice: Mickey’s Search Party
Join Mickey and his friends as Disney on Ice presents “Mickey’s Search Party” at Expo Square. Don’t miss favorites Moana, Miguel from “Coco,” Belle, Elsa and more in this family-friendly event.
WHERE: Expo Square, 4145 E. 21st St.
9/27, Kansas
Kansas will bring its hits to the Brady Theater. The band rose to fame in the 1970s with hit singles, such as “Carry On Wayward Son.”
WHERE: Brady Theater, 105 W. M.B. Brady St.
9/28, Race for the Cure
Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure raises significant funds and awareness for the fight against breast cancer. Find a 5k and a half-marathon. Get a $10 discount at registration by using the code “World19” at checkout.
WHERE: River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway
FOR MORE: komentulsa.org
9/28, Clary Runway
Clary Sage College hosts Clary Runway, a fashion show that features the work of students and alumni from its fashion design program, at Cain’s Ballroom.
WHERE: Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.
FOR MORE: claryrunway.com
9/29, Jonas Brothers
Grammy-nominated trio the Jonas Brothers will bring its first headlining tour in nearly a decade to the BOK Center.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
9/27-10/26, Haunted Castle Halloween Festival
Find thrills for the entire family at the Haunted Castle Halloween Festival in Muskogee. From the sinister, fog-shrouded forest to the carnival atmosphere of Halloween Land, there are performances and activities for all ages.
WHERE: The Castle of Muskogee, 3400 W. Fern Mountain Road, Muskogee
FOR MORE: okcastle.com
10/2, Heart with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
Heart will brings its Love Alive tour to the BOK Center, with special guests Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
10/3, J Balvin
J Balvin, considered the leading global ambassador for reggeaeton music, will bring his headlining tour to Tulsa’s BOK Center.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
10/4, Lauren Daigle
Two-time Grammy Award winner Lauren Daigle is coming to Tulsa’s BOK Center.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
10/5, McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival
Head to downtown Tulsa for a celebration of beer at the McNellie’s Harvest Beer Festival. More than 20 different breweries will be on hand to present some of the best beer around, with many Oklahoma breweries represented.
WHERE: ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.
FOR MORE: mcnellies.com
10/5, Celebration Asia
Celebration Asia is an immersive festival celebrating the diversity and heritage of Asia that will take guests around the world to learn firsthand about the various Asian cultures through music, dance, art, film and food.
WHERE: Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way
10/7, Tulsa Hall of Fame
The Tulsa Hall of Fame is the primary fundraising event for the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum. At the event, pioneers in the fields of education, law, philanthropy and religion will be formally inducted into the Tulsa Hall of Fame.
WHERE: Southern Hills Country Club, 2636 E. 61st St.
FOR MORE: tulsahistory.org
10/8, Oklahoma City Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder returns to Tulsa’s BOK Center to take on the Dallas Mavericks. It will be the Thunder’s 11th preseason game at the BOK.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
10/9-13, Tulsa American Film Festival
The Tulsa American Film Festival returns for the third year. The event features American-made independent films of all genres, with a special emphasis on Native American, Latino American and African-American films. The event also showcases films with Oklahoma connections, as well as student films. Don’t miss filmmaker-based panels, discussions, daily after-parties at local establishments and an outdoor movie-and-music event.
WHERE: Circle Cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave.
FOR MORE: tulsaamericanfilmfest.com
10/11-13, Brush Creek Bazaar
Enjoy shopping, entertainment and carnival activities at an outdoor festival featuring vendor booths with everything from decor and soap to candles and clothing.
WHERE: 10900 S. Louisville Ave.
FOR MORE: brushcreekbazaar.org
10/11-4/4, Tulsa Oilers
The Tulsa Oilers will take to the ice at the BOK Center for a new season. The hometown hockey team will have home games through April 4.
WHERE: BOK Center, 200 S. Denver Ave.
10/13, ShalomFest
Visit Temple Israel in Tulsa to celebrate Jewish life at ShalomFest. This annual one-day Tulsa tradition features food, music, entertainment, a children’s area and more.
WHERE: Temple Israel, 2004 E. 22nd Place
FOR MORE: templetulsa.com
10/17-20, Linde Oktoberfest Tulsa
Visitors to this Oktoberfest celebration will enjoy delicious food, refreshing beverages, carnival rides, live music straight from Germany and much more. Savor authentic German beer imported from Munich, or enjoy a glass of wine while listening to the sounds of live Bavarian-style entertainment. Other festivities include polka dancing and rows of booths filled with art and crafts.
WHERE: River West Festival Park, 2100 S. Jackson Ave.
FOR MORE: tulsaoktoberfest.org
Through 10/19, Tulsa Roughnecks
The Tulsa Roughnecks’ season continues through October, with the final home match set for Oct. 19 at ONEOK Field.
WHERE: ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.
FOR MORE: roughnecksfc.com