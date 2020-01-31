A popular adage tells us that not all heroes wear capes, but it fails to mention that some of them walk on four legs.
Unless you’ve ever rushed a seriously ill dog to the veterinarian, you likely don’t know about the lifesaving miracles made possible by Tracy Hendrickson and her nonprofit Companion Pets Veterinary Blood Bank.
The blood bank is an offshoot of Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratories, which Hendrickson, a medical technologist, established about 25 years ago and later sold.
That business transaction “allowed me to do this, and this is so important,” she said.
Hendrickson is something of a go-between in the process. On one end, she works with area breed-advocacy groups and other entities to acquire healthy, reliable donor dogs, and on the other end, she coordinates with local veterinary clinics and animal hospitals in need of the blood products she provides.
In the middle, it’s a balancing act, she said, of having enough blood and related blood products to meet the need but never storing so much that it goes bad before it is needed.
“That’s my art,” Hendrickson said. “It’s not necessarily being able to hit a dog vein,” but being able to balance the supply and demand.
“Blood type” is a complicated topic in the canine world. There are many types; what matters more is whether a dog has or doesn’t have a specific antigen, Hendrickson said. Those without it, deemed “negative,” are universal donors. Ironically, the dogs that most commonly are negative — and thus best-suited to serve their fellow dogs — are some of the most-maligned canines, the so-called bully breeds.
Hendrickson has six boxers of her own, and although her own dogs donate a large amount of the blood she provides, it’s not always enough.
That’s where she relies on donor clients such as Nancy Gallimore, who owns Pooches, a full-service boarding, day care, training and grooming facility at 5331 E. 41st St.
The two women have had a longtime professional relationship, and when Hendrickson issued a plea some years ago for potential blood donors, Gallimore was eager to help.
“I wanted to do it because I had a dog years ago who had an emergency,” she said. “He was bleeding out.”
A canine blood donor saved the life of her 6-year-old dalmatian, Carter, she said, “so it’s nice to be able to give back.”
Gallimore has access to an array of dogs through Pooches, so she’s able to do some of the “prescreening” of the dogs on Hendrickson’s behalf to make sure they meet the health requirements and have the proper temperament for blood donation, as well as ensuring that their owners are agreeable to having their dogs participate.
Gallimore said about half a dozen of her clients’ dogs routinely donate blood with Hendrickson, and she’s never had a client decline to participate. She has, however, had to politely turn down offers from some because their dogs just weren’t ideal candidates.
Canine blood donors must weigh 50 pounds or more, be in good health and free of parasites, and be between 1 and roughly 8 years old.
Few other regulations govern canine blood donation, Hendrickson said, so she’s had to set some standards herself.
“For me,” she said, “the standard is, ‘Would I give this blood to my dog?’ ”
The temperament part of the equation is critical, though.
“If I’m coming at them with a needle that I’m about to stick in their neck, I need to be sure they’re not going to bite me,” Hendrickson said.
Donating dogs get plenty of positive reinforcement, by way of treats before and after donation, and a head massage and neck scratches during the procedure.
The donors also receive a shiny tag for their collars that declares: “CANINE BLOOD DONOR HERO — WE GIVE SO OTHERS MAY LIVE.”
The dogs’ owners receive a gift card from QuikTrip to thank them for their trouble, but Hendrickson and Gallimore joke that it’s the coveted collar tag that seems to mean the most to the humans.
“They all want that tag,” Gallimore said.
On the “demand” side of the equation, Hendrickson said she works with about 200 veterinary clinics and hospitals in Tulsa and the region, including some as far away as Joplin, Missouri, and Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Each month, she sells about 100-150 blood products, including whole blood, plasma and other blood products. Canine blood banks are fairly rare entities across the U.S., and rarer still are nonprofit ones.
Hendrickson is able to charge a tiny fraction of what most commercial veterinary blood banks charge, but not all veterinarians, and few of their clients, know about Companion Pets Veterinary Blood Bank.
Surgical cases obviously are a major reason veterinarians require blood for their patients, but Hendrickson said such health crises as parvovirus and flea- or tick-related anemia often spur the need for a transfusion.
And just as human blood banks might know to stock up on blood products around New Year’s Eve each year because of an increase in traffic accidents, Hendrickson has that same sense about the veterinary world.
She knows, for example, that cold weather drives rodents into homes and that those rodents, who might have been poisoned, might get eaten by the family pet, who, having ingested poison, then needs a blood transfusion.
Hendrickson and Gallimore met at Pooches in mid-December to draw blood from five dogs: Zeke, a roughly 5-year-old male pointer-pit bull mix; ThunderBolt, a 6-year-old male cattle dog mix; Precious, a 3-year-old female American bully; Scout, a 7-year-old female pit bull mix; and Lizzy, a 2-year-old female Great Pyrenees mix.
The dogs, all veteran donors, were much more interested in the treats and the attention than any recognition for the valuable service they were providing. Just like with the collar tags, the pride seemed more important to the owners.
Bob Fulton has had his dog, Zeke, for more than two years. Fulton is unable to donate blood, so he loves it that Zeke is able to do so.
“Obviously, it’s a pretty big deal,” he said. “I think it’s pretty special.”