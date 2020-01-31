If Truman could talk, he likely could pick out a nice bottle of wine for you.
“He has been coming to the store since the day I got him,” Emily Stewart of Ranch Acres Wine & Spirits, 3324 E. 31st St., said of her 6-year-old labradoodle. “He was a little underweight and had a stomach issue, so I put him in a shopping cart with towels in it.
“When he got better, I left him at home, and customers started asking where the puppy was. Some people even left and said they would come back the next day if I would bring the puppy. He has been coming to work eight to 10 hours a day ever since.”
She said some regular customers bring Truman treats, pre-approved by Stewart.
“He will wait at the door, and he can recognize their cars when they pull up,” Stewart said. “Most of the time they bring him Milk-Bones or something like that. One of his favorite customers brings him tennis balls.”
Stewart said her 50-pound bundle of cuteness interacts with other dogs fine but not so much children.
“He doesn’t have children at home, and they make him nervous if they scream or come running at him with their arms out,” she said, noting the new law that allows children to enter a liquor store if accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
She said Truman can be counted on for two things that are much appreciated.
“We can have the doors wide open, and he won’t leave the building,” Stewart said. “It’s also a miracle he never has broken anything in here — knock on wood.”
She said Truman has a bed in the store’s office.
“During the holidays, sometimes he is just over it with the crowds and goes back to take a nap,” she said.
The store has Ranch Acres Wine & Spirits T-shirts ($15) and sweatshirts ($25) designed by Mythic Press with Truman’s image on the front.
“They have been a hit, both with our staff and our customers,” Stewart said. “Everyone loves Truman.”