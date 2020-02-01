In this world of instant communication, where we’ve been led to believe that all we need to express our deepest emotions fully is a string of emojis, the concept of picking up a pen and writing a love letter seemed extraordinarily ... quaint.
After all, why go to the trouble of scratching out some words onto a piece of paper, hoping that the recipient will be able to puzzle out your handwriting, stuffing said paper into an envelope affixed with a stamp and tossing it into a mailbox, when you can instantly say your piece — and very likely get an almost-as-instant response — simply by tapping out a few characters on one’s smartphone?
The reason? Because no combination of pixelated prose, no cartoon faces or suggestive fruit and vegetable images can have the emotional resonance a hand-written letter — especially a letter of love — can have.
Tulsan Brett McKay, who founded “The Art of Manliness,” an informational website that has grown into a mini-manliness empire, addressed the importance of the love letter in an early series on artofmanliness.com titled “30 Days to Be a Better Man.”
“It’s not always easy to express our feelings to our significant others. We’d rather show our love through actions,” McKay writes. “We feel that our love for someone is manifestly obvious.
“But,” McKay went on, “letters have special properties that no modern form of communication can duplicate. A handwritten letter is something tangible that we touch and hold and then pass to another to touch and hold. And they are preserved and cherished in a way that text messages or email never will be.”
‘ALWAYS IN MY HEART’
When Eva Jarrett’s mother died in 2003, she and her younger sister came upon a shoebox stuffed with envelopes.
“I remember going to Dad and showing the box to him,” Jarrett recalled. “I thought he would be pleased about seeing the letters he had sent to Mom, but he told my brother-in-law to get rid of them — just take them out and burn them.
“That really surprised me because it wasn’t like there was anything inappropriate in the letters or that he had any bad feelings about Mom,” Jarrett said. “He just wasn’t one of those people who lived in the past.”
The family circumvented their father’s wishes, and the box of letters ended up in Jarrett’s possession. The letters cover the years of the couple’s early courtship, beginning in late 1945, when James Ling was finishing up a stint in the Navy and Rose Marie Wright was in her first semester at the University of Oklahoma.
They had met on a double date.
“But Dad kind of liked the girl his friend had come with, and several weeks later, he asked his friend if he was serious about that Rose Marie girl,” Jarrett said.
And as the letters that began to flow regularly from his pen show, James Ling very quickly knew that Rose Marie Wright was the girl for him. As one letter from 1946 states, “You are the one I want, and there is no one better.”
Such was his devotion that he gave up a career for her.
“Dad had joined the Navy because he was fascinated with airplanes and wanted to be a pilot,” Jarrett said. “When he got out of the Navy, he got a job with TWA airlines.
“One of his letters from this time, he’s talking about their relationships, how there will be ups and downs, and he uses these flying metaphors — that the higher you get, the smoother the flight will be,” she said. “But Mom didn’t like flying at all. So Dad gave up his pilot’s job and went to work in the oil business for my grandpa.”
James and Rose Marie married in September 1946, and would remain together for the next 53 years, until Rose Marie’s death in 2003. The couple would have eight children.
Going through the letters, Jarrett said, has given her a new perspective about the people who were her parents.
“As a child, you don’t get to see the beginning of your parents’ love for each other,” she said. “So it was fascinating to see that. I just wish Dad had kept the letters he got from Mom.
“At the same time, when I read these letters, I really hear my father’s voice,” Jarrett said. “He had a real love of words and was always writing poetry when we were growing up, so the way he could express what he felt in his letters wasn’t surprising. And he always ended every letter he wrote — to Mom or any of us kids — with the words, ‘Always in my heart.’ ”
But there remains one mystery within this shoebox of love letters: “Nickie,” the name that appears on most of the envelopes in the collection.
“Dad had nicknames for people – they were terms of endearment,” Jarrett said. “But I don’t think any of us know why he would have called Mom ‘Nickie’ or how he came up with that name. It’s just one of those things.”
TOSSING OUT THE SCRIPT
It’s not something Machele Miller Dill is proud to admit, but it is a truth she thinks should be universally acknowledged.
“Most women have a script in their minds about how things should go in a relationship,” she said. “If you play your part properly, and your partner plays his part properly, then things are going to be great.”
The only twist in this particular plot?
“Men don’t get the script,” she said. “In fact, I’ll bet most men have no idea there even IS a script.”
The difficulties that such a situation might produce showed up early on in the marriage of Ed and Machele Dill.
“It was either our first Valentine’s Day or our first anniversary,” Machele recalled. “I didn’t get something that I wanted — of course, Ed had no idea I wanted whatever it was. And we were just scraping by at the time, so there wasn’t a lot of money to spend on gifts in the first place.”
Ed came up with a solution. Rather than presents for Valentine’s Day and anniversaries, the couple would instead treat themselves to the best dinner they could afford — and exchange love letters.
It is a tradition that has continued through the couple’s 22 years of matrimony.
“We don’t write letters to each other at any other time,” Ed Dill said. “It’s what makes these letters unique. And it’s become a very important part of who we are at this point in our lives. I can’t imagine either of these days without us exchanging letters.”
They both profess to be “not the easiest person to live with” and that the other “has had to put up with a lot from me.” But, as Machele said, the letters have become something of a regular reaffirmation to the resilience of the love they share.
“I remember once, when we were dealing with difficult things in our lives, Ed writing to me that he loved me no matter what,” she said. “He has really shown me what unconditional love means, that’s he willing to be with me through whatever we might face together.”
Ed Dill said that while he has saved all the letters he and Machele have exchanged, he doesn’t often go back and re-read them. But he does not have to re-read the letters to be reminded of the message they contain.
“Just knowing the letters are there is enough for me to know how she holds me in her heart,” he said.
SIGNED, SEALED, UNDELIVERED
When Timothy Hunter was helping his brother clear out the basement of his family’s home in western New York, they came across a metal chest about the size of a small footlocker.
“They were all the letters my father had written to our mother during World War II,” Hunter said. “My parents had met while in high school, and after two years of college, he decided that wasn’t for him and he enlisted with a bunch of his buddies.
“My dad was a very quiet man, but some of the letters we read were really quite lovely,” he said.
Hunter told his mother about finding the chest, and she in turn said that, as he went through the contents, he would probably find one envelope that was still sealed and had never been mailed.
“She said that was her ‘Dear John’ letter,” Hunter said. “It was before they got married in 1944, and he was away, and she was having second thoughts about getting married.
“That letter is still sealed up,” he said. “And my parents were married for 61 years, so there’s really no reason to open that letter.”