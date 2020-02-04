Treat your sweet to some of Tulsa’s finest chocolates for Valentine’s Day.

There are several places to shop, and each offers many creative flavors and styles.

Cricket & Fig

5800 S. Lewis Ave., Suite 131

cricketandfig.com

This is a new chocolate shop on the block. Just about everything is made in-house — even the marshmallows in the salted caramel marshmallow chocolate, one of the top sellers.

Glacier Confection

209 E. Archer St. and 1902 Utica Square

glacierconfection.com

Glacier is one of Tulsa’s premier chocolate shops that has received national acclaim. It has so much to choose from, with more than 100 handcrafted chocolates.

Nouveau Chocolates

205 S. Main St.,

Broken Arrow

nouveauchocolate.com

Stop by the cutest little chocolate shop on Main Street in Broken Arrow for your Belgian chocolate fix. Find a wide selection of everything from fudge to truffles and more.

American Inheritance Confectionery

117 S. Broadway St., Coweta

americaninheritanceconfectionery.com

For Valentine’s Day, American Inheritance is offering chocolate-dipped strawberries and gift sets of wine truffles, as well as date-night boxes of chocolate with wine and more. Grab-and-go gifts will also be available.

Sweet Boutique

The Boxyard, 502 E. Third St.

sweetboutique.space

In addition to chocolates and sweets, find almonds, cashews, pecans, walnuts and macadamia nuts, as well as the popular California Mix. There’s also chocolate-covered nut and raisin mixes.

Tags