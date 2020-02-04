Treat your sweet to some of Tulsa’s finest chocolates for Valentine’s Day.
There are several places to shop, and each offers many creative flavors and styles.
Cricket & Fig
5800 S. Lewis Ave., Suite 131
This is a new chocolate shop on the block. Just about everything is made in-house — even the marshmallows in the salted caramel marshmallow chocolate, one of the top sellers.
Glacier Confection
209 E. Archer St. and 1902 Utica Square
Glacier is one of Tulsa’s premier chocolate shops that has received national acclaim. It has so much to choose from, with more than 100 handcrafted chocolates.
Nouveau Chocolates
205 S. Main St.,
Broken Arrow
Stop by the cutest little chocolate shop on Main Street in Broken Arrow for your Belgian chocolate fix. Find a wide selection of everything from fudge to truffles and more.
American Inheritance Confectionery
117 S. Broadway St., Coweta
For Valentine’s Day, American Inheritance is offering chocolate-dipped strawberries and gift sets of wine truffles, as well as date-night boxes of chocolate with wine and more. Grab-and-go gifts will also be available.
Sweet Boutique
The Boxyard, 502 E. Third St.
sweetboutique.space
In addition to chocolates and sweets, find almonds, cashews, pecans, walnuts and macadamia nuts, as well as the popular California Mix. There’s also chocolate-covered nut and raisin mixes.