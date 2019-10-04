The Chef Issue of Tulsa World Magazine will be in home-delivered newspapers Saturday and at more than 100 locations across Tulsa.
In addition to Tulsa’s culinary legends and some of its food trendsetters, this edition celebrates Tulsa businesswomen for their contributions to the community and how they will affect it in the future.
You also will be able to find the magazine at more than 100 locations across Tulsa, including Boomtown Tees, 114 S. Elgin Ave.; Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave.; and Mecca Coffee, 1330 E. 41st St.
Look for Tulsa World Magazine in your home-delivered Tulsa World on Saturday, Oct. 5.
Copies of the magazine can also be ordered online at tulsaworldmagazine.com or mailed to you for $4.95 by calling 918-581-8584.