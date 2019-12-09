You are the owner of this article.
Tulsan of the Year: Karen Keith fought for her neighbors when the flood waters climbed

Karen Keith Magazine

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith stands on top of the levee system in west Tulsa. Just a few feet below her is where the water crested during floods earlier this year. 

JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World Magazine

Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith is more personality than politician.

This is a good thing — as politicians go, she’s easy to like.

Maybe it’s her unwillingness to take herself too seriously.

She was a news anchor once, you know. And a “weather girl” — her words. And a sports anchor.

All on the same night.

It was many years ago, in Colorado Springs, Colorado, when the Muskogee native was just starting out in the TV business.

“No one showed up,” she says. “It was pitiful. It was pitiful.”

Meaning she was pitiful.

She laughs. There’s a lot of that when Keith talks to you. A lot of laughter and genuine goodwill.

Don’t be fooled: She plans to run for a fourth term next year, and though she says one of the great joys of the job is the people she meets, that’s not what’s kept her in the game all these years.

She likes to get things done.

“It is very rewarding,” she says. “It is impossible to be bored, absolutely impossible.”

Underwater

Since taking office in 2008, Keith has played a critical role in advancing multiple projects. She was the driving force behind the construction of the county’s Family Center for

Kevin Canfield has covered local government in Tulsa for nearly two decades. He also has reported on downtown development, zoning and community planning.

