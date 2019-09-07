The Tulsa State Fair will take over Expo Square beginning Sept. 26 and will fill the surrounding neighborhood with the sounds of mechanized merrymaking and the aromas of a melange of all manner of deep-fried and flame-roasted foods.
Every year, the fair seeks to offer new and unusual food items for the masses, but the fact is the most popular items remain the classics — battered corn dogs fried to a crunchy golden brown and ears of freshly shucked and roasted corn, served simply with butter and salt.
But one doesn’t have to wait for the fair to enjoy these midway mainstays. All it takes to re-create a taste of the state fair are some premium Made in Oklahoma Coalition ingredients.
HAND-DIPPED MINI-CORN DOGS
Vegetable oil, for frying
1 (16-ounce) package Schwab’s hot dogs or Schwab’s Old-School Franks
¼ cup cornstarch
1½ cups Shawnee Mills Self-Rising Cornmeal Mix
½ cup Shawnee Mills all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons sugar
2 cups Hiland
buttermilk
1. Pour vegetable oil about 4 inches deep into a large, deep saucepan or dutch oven. Heat to 350 degrees (a candy thermometer is helpful).
2. Place the cornstarch into a 1-gallon plastic resealable bag. Cut the hot dogs into thirds, add to the cornstarch and shake to cover them evenly. Place 1 hot dog piece on the end of each skewer. Make sure dogs are evenly covered in cornstarch before gently tapping off the excess.
3. In a large mixing bowl, combine cornmeal mix, flour and sugar. Fold in the buttermilk, mixing until a smooth batter forms.
4. Dip the hot dogs into the batter, completely covering the hot dog. Holding the ends of the skewers, carefully place the battered hot dogs into the hot oil, rolling the corn dog as the batter forms. Fry until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes. Place on a cooling rack over a cookie sheet.
BACON-WRAPPED ROASTED CORN ON THE COB
6 ears of corn, still in the husks
1 package Bar S thick-sliced bacon
Braum’s butter
Sea salt
1. Remove the corn silk by pulling back the husks, one at a time, being careful to keep them intact with the corn at the base. Once silk is removed, wrap two slices of bacon around each ear. Pull the husks back over the corn and bacon.
2. Using twine, gather any loose husks and tie each ear securely at the top. Preheat a gas or charcoal grill to medium heat. If using an oven, preheat to 375 degrees. Roast corn for 25-30 minutes.
3. Serve with fresh butter and sea salt.
