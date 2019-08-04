A local business specializes in clients that don’t always thrive in other hair salons.
Judy Kreitzer came to Tulsa a couple of years ago to retire and live close to her grandchildren. But her daughter had other ideas.
“Mom,” she said, “you need to open a shop here.”
In California, Kreitzer ran a hair salon with 12 stylists and more than 3,500 clients. But what kept her especially busy was that her salon specialized in kids with special needs, kids who couldn’t always sit still or cope with the noise and bustle of a typical kids’ salon.
Before coming to her shop, some of her clients had never gotten a professional haircut before, only a bowl cut at home. Or “Mom’s kitchen-table special,” as Kreitzer calls it.
The shop was an awful lot of work, she told her daughter.
“I’m 62,” Kreitzer said. “The last thing I need to do is start a new business.”
“But Mom,” her daughter insisted, “Tulsa needs it.”
More than 16% of school-age children in Oklahoma have a developmental or cognitive disability, compared to 12% in California, according to the U.S. Department of Education. If Kreitzer found an underserved community on the West Coast, that community was even more underserved here, her daughter argued.
Overlook a small play area near the door, where Kreitzer keeps a variety of toys, and her shop looks like any other trendy, somewhat upscale salon. Light. Airy. Uncluttered.
And quiet. Very quiet. Even while chatting with a young client’s mother, Kreitzer could hear rain splashing against the front window Friday morning.
“A lot of the kids we see don’t handle noise well,” she says. “We’re very careful about that.”
Clients usually come by appointment, two or three at a time, to keep the waiting room nearly empty all day, so it doesn’t turn into the romper room that other kids’ salons can become.
“Other places kind of work on a conveyor belt,” she says, “trying to get through as many kids as possible as fast as possible.”
There’s something to be said for that kind of place. It gets the haircut over with and it keeps the price low. But some kids — and maybe a few parents — will melt down in that frantic environment, Kreitzer says.
“We have a different philosophy,” she says. “We take our time. We’re patient. And if a client needs to stop halfway though a haircut and come back tomorrow, that’s fine. The haircut isn’t even the goal in itself. Not really. The goal is to help children thrive. Hair and skincare is part of that.”
Kreitzer opened Chloe’s, A Salon for Children, at 10020 S. Mingo Road in December 2017 with only three stylists, counting herself. Which makes it a “mini-me” version of her old California business, she says.
Most clients, of course, don’t have special needs. Parents simply appreciate the low-key atmosphere. But running the shop isn’t exactly the stress-free retirement Kreitzer was expecting when she came to Tulsa.
“That’s OK,” she says. “It’s never been about the money. It’s about serving the community.”
And her daughter was right, Kreitzer says. Tulsa really did need it.
