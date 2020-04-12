The Tulsa Day Center for the Homeless is taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to the challenge of raising funds during a pandemic.
The center is considered an essential service, providing the city’s homeless population with everything from the most basic needs of shelter, food and clothing, to rapid rehousing services, emergency shelter, medical assistance and legal aid.
The center announced it was holding its “First Ever Social Distancing No-Show Gala,” an ongoing fundraising effort that most assuredly does not require one to dress up to participate.
“The event may be imaginary, but the need is very real,” said Monica Martin, the center’s director of development.
Those wishing to contribute to the “No-Show Gala” may do so at tulsadaycenter.org.
The March of Dimes is also going virtual with its annual March for Babies, which traditionally has been an outdoor event featuring hundreds of people walking to raise money for the organization.
This year, the March for Babies will be a virtual event, where participants track their steps while remaining quarantined and getting pledges for donations based on the number of steps walked between now and May 15.
For more information and to register: marchforbabies.org.
