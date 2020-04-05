Brian Paschal, president and CEO of the Foundation for Tulsa Schools, and Sue Ann Blair, director of the Designer Showcase, stand at the site of the 2020 Designer Showcase in January. The principal fundraising event for the Foundation for Tulsa Schools has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
Tickets for the 2020 Designer Showcase were set to go on sale April 1 before it was canceled because of the coronavirus. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
Large windows surround the living room at the site of the 2020 Designer Showcase. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Elaborate landscaping surrounds the site of the 2020 Designer Showcase. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Empty Bowls, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma’s annual major fundraiser, was to be held April 28 and has been rescheduled for June amid coronavirus concerns. Tulsa World file
Nellie Kelly, area director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma. Tulsa World File
Tickets for the 2020 Designer Showcase — the principal fundraising event for the Foundation for Tulsa Schools — were to go on sale to the public April 1.
But the event itself, in which a Tulsa home is given over to dozens of local interior designers to create unique spaces to show off their style and skills, has been canceled for the year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government restrictions on people gathering for any purpose.
“We’ve been hearing from a lot of people who are really disappointed because this event is something they look forward to every year,” said Sue Ann Blair, director of the Designer Showcase. “But we realized, as the restrictions kept getting more and more strict, we knew that we couldn’t do the Showcase as we had in the past.”
“There was also a pretty large logistic hurdle for us,” said Brian Paschal, president and CEO of the Foundation for Tulsa Schools, which gets a significant portion of its budget from the Designer Showcase. “We rely on the generosity of the homeowner who has donated the home for the event, and we can’t expect them to keep their house empty and open until we can reschedule. We simply had no choice but to cancel.”
Spring is the prime time for fundraising events, from formal galas to golf tournaments, celebrations to fun runs. However, the coronavirus pandemic has forced citizens throughout the country to practice “social distancing” in the hope of limiting the virus’ spread.
Which means that many Tulsa nonprofit social service organizations, which rely on these spring flings to raise as much as 60% of their operating budgets, are having to come up with creative ways to keep their doors open and their services available for Tulsans in need.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Oklahoma was planning to host its annual Taste of Tulsa benefit, with samples of food by some of the city’s top venues and chefs, on April 18. The event is now scheduled to take place Aug. 29.
“We’re hoping that is late enough in the year when the danger will have passed, and people will be ready to celebrate being able to come together,” said Nellie Kelly, area director for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma.
But Kelly said having to postpone the event is going to make this year a challenge, as 30% of the organization’s budget comes from the Taste of Tulsa event.
Just as important are the “Just for Kids” events, a peer-to-peer, grass-roots fundraising effort of team-building competitions such as bowling, golf and axe-throwing, which are responsible for about 10% of the budget. So far, about $13,000 has been raised toward the $98,500 goal.
“It’s definitely going to hurt us, but not just financially,” Kelly said. “Spring is also our prime time for recruiting volunteers. And because the weather is usually beautiful, we usually have a lot of outdoor activities planned, like a big fishing day with our Bigs and Littles, that we’ve had to cancel this year.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters pairs adult volunteers with youngsters in need of a positive adult in their lives; last year, the organization helped more than 1,000 young men and women with Big Brothers and Sisters. Beyond the camaraderie afforded by these relationships, 95% of the young people who were part of the program in 2019 maintained or increased their academic performance.
“In a situation like this, we know that kids need us now more than ever,” Kelly said. “Most of the young people we serve come from difficult situations, and they need to know that there is an adult out there who cares for them. Having a mentor is more important now than ever, but it’s more of a challenge because they can’t have that face-to-face interaction.”
She added that the organization is looking at ways to conduct sessions normally done in person — from volunteer training to first-time meetings between potential Big Brothers and Sisters with their Little counterparts — through social media formats.
Most of the tickets that had been sold for Taste of Tulsa were purchased by event sponsors, and Kelly said all have been “very accommodating” about the postponement.
When more and more people are out of work because of “nonessential” businesses required to close, the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma has experienced an even greater demand for the services it provides those in need.
The food bank hosts a number of fundraising events throughout the year, several of which have already fallen victim to the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The food bank has felt a substantial impact on fundraising events from COVID-19,” said Rochelle Dowdell, director of philanthropy and communications.
The planned Battle of the Bands on April 3 at Cain’s Ballroom had to be canceled because of the city of Tulsa’s restrictions on public gatherings.
“This annual event brings in enough revenue to provide the equivalent of 40,000 meals each year,” Dowdell said. “Additionally, it is hosted by our Junior Ambassadors, a group of high school students eager to bring positive change to the community. The students lost the experience this year to stage a major event and, more importantly, to contribute to hunger relief.”
Empty Bowls, the organization’s annual major fundraiser, was to be held April 28 and has been rescheduled for June.
“We hope to have the ability to go forward, but new predictions state that COVID-19 may still be peaking in Oklahoma the middle of June, so alternatives are being considered,” Dowdell said.
“Such events are an important way to call public attention to the issue of hunger in our community,” she said. “Clearly, they also help raise the needed funds for the food bank to continue providing food through our network of agencies in the 24 eastern Oklahoma counties. And we will continue to safely provide the essential service of distributing food to people who are food-insecure not only during ordinary circumstances, but especially through this challenging time.”
The problem for the Designer Showcase is that the event is all about the public. During the run of the event, which was to be April 29 to May 17, the house would have been open to public tours during the week, as well as being the site for private events and such celebrations as a Mother’s Day brunch.
Proceeds from the event help to provide education resources and opportunities for Tulsa Public Schools.
“Because we knew we were going to be losing significant revenue,” Paschal said, “our challenge was what we could do to benefit our sponsors, the overwhelming majority of whom are staying with us.”
Blair said plans are in the works to create a kind of virtual tour of the house, as several of the larger spaces in this year’s Showcase home will still be renovated as originally planned.
“One thing that the public may not be aware of is that the Designer Showcase relies on dozens of local businesses — our designers and decorators,” Paschal said. “For them, the event is a source of immediate and future revenue, but they also invested in this project because they had to buy materials for their designs.”
Blair said the organization is working with the homeowner — former Tulsa mayor Kathy Taylor — to create a future event to showcase the designers’ work.
“She has offered us warehouse space, where we are hoping at a later date to host a Designer Showcase Warehouse Sale,” Blair said. “We want to make sure our volunteer designers are not put into an adverse situation.”
Each year, the Mental Health Association Oklahoma puts on what it bills as “the best party in town” — its Carnivale gala. This year’s event was set for March 28, but now has been postponed until Aug. 15.
“We are in a slightly different situation from some other groups because we had done most of the fundraising and ticket sales before we had to consider about postponing the event,” said Wendi Fralick, chief administrative officer for Mental Health Association Oklahoma. “In fact, we had already surpassed the goal we had set for the event.
“So we are relatively confident that we will have the funds to support our programs and services,” she said. “The big concern is next year. We traditionally have our Carnivale in March, and then in April we start the fundraising work for next year’s Carnivale. So we are concerned what the long-term ramifications will be in the wake of COVID-19.”
Each year, the Mental Health Association Oklahoma helps thousands of Tulsans dealing with mental illness, homelessness, preventing suicide and working to reform the criminal justice system.
“Our No. 1 goal is not to lay anyone off,” Fralick said. “We need everyone in our organization in the best of times. We’re having to explore how to continue to pay staff when they cannot work as they normally do because we’re all having to work from home. We have a small endowment, and the draw from that allows us to cover some costs.”
Fralick said that the donations the organization received in March were similar in amount to what they received a year ago.
“That’s why I’m very curious to see what is going to happen in April, when the impact on families who have lost jobs becomes more apparent,” she said. “And if, as some project, that this situation may continue past April and into May and June, it’s going to be difficult to come back from that.”
Kelly said moving her organization’s fundraiser to the fall required the cooperation of the United Way.
“We’re a United Way agency, and typically the period between mid-August and mid-November is referred to as ‘black-out’ because United Way agencies are trying to help the United Way campaign,” she said. “So they were very gracious in shifting their policies to allow for groups like us to hold fundraisers in the fall.”
