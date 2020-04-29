FICTION
1. “If It Bleeds” by Stephen King (Scribner Books)
2. “Simon the Fiddler” by Paulette Jiles (William Morrow and Co)
3. “Walk the Wire” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)
4. “The Southern Book Club’s Guide to Slaying Vampires” by Grady Hendrix (Quirk Books)
5. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam)
6. “The Mirror and the Light” by Hilary Mantel (Henry Holt and Co)
7. “The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek” by Kim Richardson (Sourcebooks)
8. “Redhead by the Side of the Road” by Anne Tyler (Knopf Publishing)
9. “Circe” by Madeline Miller (Back Bay Books)
10. “The Book of Longings” by Sue Monk Kidd (Viking)
NONFICTION
1. “The Women with Silver Wings” by Katherine Sharp Landdeck (Crown Publishing Group)
2. “Leave Only Footprints” by Conor Knighton (Crown Publishing Group)
3. “My Wife Said You May Want to Marry Me” by Jason Rosenthal (Harper)
4. “Our Greatest Journalists: Fifty Years of the Oklahoma Journalism Hall of Fame” by Lead Editor Joe Hight (Oklahoma Hall of Fame Publishing)
5. “The Devil in the White City” by Erik Larson (Vintage)
6. “Untamed” by Glennon Doyle (Dial Press)
7. “Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson (Crown Publishing)
8. “Tombstone: The Earp Brothers, Doc Holliday, and the Vendetta Ride from Hell” by Tom Clavin (St. Martin’s Press)
9. “In the Garden of Beasts” by Erik Larson (Broadway Books)
10. “Isaac’s Storm” by Erik Larson (Vintage
CHILDREN'S/ YOUNG ADULT
1. “Hatchet” by Gary Paulson (Publisher: Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers)
2. “Number the Stars” by Lois Lowry (Houghton Mifflin)
3. “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Publishing Group)
4. “Blueberries for Sal” by Robert McCloskey (Puffin Books)
5. “Pat the Bunny” by Dorothy Kunhardt (Golden Books)
6. “They Went Left” by Monica Hesse (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
7. “You Are Ready!: The World Is Waiting” by Eric Carle (HarperCollins)
8. “The Wishing Spell” by Chris Colfer (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
9. “A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder” by Holly Jackson (Delacorte)
10. “Lafayette!: A Revolutionary War Tale” by Nathan Hale (Harry A. Abrams)