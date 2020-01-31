FICTION
1. “Little Women” by Louisa May Alcott (Vintage)
2. “American Dirt (Oprah’s Book Club)” by Jeanine Cummins (Flatiron Books)
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
4. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout (Random House)
5. “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates (One World)
6. “On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous” by Ocean Vuong (Penguin Press)
7. “Such a Fun Age” by Kiley Reid (Putnam)
8. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes (Pamela Dorman Books)
9. “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern (Doubleday Books)
10. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers (WW Norton)
NONFICTION
1. “Black Towns, Black Futures” by Karla Slocum (University of North Carolina Press)
2. “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Grann (Vintage)
3. “Mobituaries” by Mo Rocca (Simon & Schuster)
4. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy (HarperOne)
5. “Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption” by Bryan Stevenson (Spiegel and Grau)
6. “Deep Creek” by Pam Houston (Norton)
7. “The Body: A Guide for Occupants” by Bill Bryson (DoubleDay)
8. “Tightrope: Americans Reaching for Hope” by Nicholas D. Kristof and Sheryl WuDunn (Knopf Publishing
9. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know About the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell (Little Brown & Co)
10. “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” by Philip Rucker and Carol Leonnig (Penguin Press)
CHILDREN’S/YOUNG ADULT
1. “Wordy Birdy” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
2. “Princess in Training (1st Edition)” by Tammi Sauer (Houghton Mifflin)
3. “Mostly Monsterly” by Tammi Sauer (Simon & Schuster/Paula Wiseman Books)
4. “Wordy Birdy Meets Mr. Cougarpants” by Tammi Sauer (Doubleday Books for Young Readers)
5. “I Love Cake!: Starring Rabbit, Porcupine, and Moose” by Tammi Sauer (HarperCollins)
6. “Nugget and Fang: Friends Forever—Or Snack Time?” by Tammi Sauer (Houghton Mifflin)
7. “Nugget and Fang Go To School” by Tammi Sauer (Clarion Books)
8. “The Survivor Tree: Oklahoma City’s Symbol of Hope and Strength” by Gaye Sanders (Roadrunner Press)
9. “Mary Had a Little Glam (Mary Had a Little Glam #1)” by Tammi Sauer (Sterling Children’s Books)
10. “Oh, Nuts!” by Tammi Sauer (Bloomsbury U.S.A. Children’s Books)
The Oklahoma Best-sellers list is based on total number of book sales at Best of Books in Edmond, Brace Books and More in Ponca City, Full Circle Bookstore in Oklahoma City and Magic City Books in Tulsa.