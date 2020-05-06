This would have been perhaps the busiest week for the 2020 Designer Showcase, as it would be hosting its popular Mother's Day Brunch, and patrons would realize there was only one more week to tour a stylish Tulsa home transformed by the talents of more than 30 interior designers and decorators.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the Foundation for Tulsa Schools, the organization that oversees and benefits from the Designer Showcase, to cancel this year's public event.
However, it's still possible to take a virtual tour of the 2020 Designer Showcase house, at 3442 S. Atlanta Place, at the event's website, foundationfortulsaschools.org.
One can choose a video version, with designers discussing their approaches to the spaces they worked on, or a 3D interactive experience, that lets the viewer explore the house at his or her own pace.
The website also includes links so that one can contribute to the foundation — either through direct donation, or by shopping at the official Showcase Shop, Anne Marie & Co., which will donate 20 percent of proceeds to the foundation.
ANIMAL AID OF TULSA
Pet lovers can never have too many images of their beloved four-footed companions. Animal Aid of Tulsa is offering a way to immortalize Fido or Tabby, and help the organization take care of animals in need.
"People Painting Pets" is a fundraising event in which Animal Aid volunteers will turn photographs of pets into original works of art.
Or, at least, a reasonable facsimile thereof.
As the organization's website states, "We are a lot better at caring for animals than we are drawing them. We have a pool of staff and volunteers standing by, eager to turn your animal into a timeless work of art (or at least make you laugh). You might get one of our extremely talented artists or a volunteer who can't draw their way out of a paper bag. Either way, your pet's essence will be captured forever."
Cost is $15, and additional pets can be added for an additional $5 each, with all proceeds going to Animal Aid of Tulsa, which is dedicated to saving sick, injured, and abused stray dogs and cats, and encouraging respect and awareness for the rights of companion animals.
To register for a painting, and more information: animalaid.org.
