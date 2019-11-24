The Tulsa Arts District Business Association and the Parent-Teacher Association of Emerson Elementary School will host the Seventh Annual First Lady Nog Off, with proceeds going to help support the school’s art department.
Nog Off is a friendly contest among the Tulsa Arts District’s restaurants and bars, as they provide for guests the opportunity to sample the establishments’ holiday egg-nogs and gloggs (spiced wines) at one event. Trophies will be awarded for the top versions of each drink, which will be judged by all attendees.
Emerson Elementary School, 910 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., is the only public Montessori school in the state of Oklahoma, with a focus on STEAM Projects (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math).
The Nog Off and other examples of generosity have provided Emerson art students with everything from instructors in ceramics, drumming and choral music, supplies for visiting artists workshops, and trips to such places as Crystal Bridges and Tulsa Ballet’s “The Nutcracker.”
The Seventh Annual First Lady Nog Off will be 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, in the Tulsa Arts District. General admission tickets are $50. To purchase and more information: nogofftulsa.com.
