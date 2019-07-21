Tulsa Botanic Garden is perhaps most famous for its eye-catching floral terraces, the fun to be found in its Children’s Discovery Garden and the views to be had along its Lakeside Promenade.
But it is the bounty from the facility’s Edible Garden that will be showcased at the first Garden to Table dinner.
Kathy Bondy, chef and owner of French Hen Bistro and Wine Bar, will prepare the four-course meal that will include vegetables and herbs grown at the Tulsa Botanic Garden.
The evening will start with passed hors d’oeuvres with a sparkling wine from Premium Brands, followed by courses of roasted eggplant salad with couscous, feta and tomatoes; fennel-poached cod; herb-roasted lamb chop with baba ghanoush; and lemon and rosemary sorbet.
John Williams, certified specialist of wine with Premium Brands, has paired the meal with wines from Joullian Vineyards & Winery, including Monterey rosé, Monterey chardonnay and Carmel Valley zinfandel.
Oklahomans Tom and Jane Lerum, owners of Joullian Vineyards & Winery, will also be at the dinner.
Event details: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, in the Mabee Grange Building, Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive
Tickets: $150
To purchase and more information: 918-289-0330, tulsabotanic.org
American Theatre Company Gala
American Theatre Company will go for the gold as it celebrates its upcoming 50th season with a Golden Anniversary Season Gala.
It will be an evening of fine food and drink with performances by company members, including Heather Rumley, Mike Pryor, Cathy Rose-Bergenroth, Roderick Hudson, under the musical direction of Ashlee Elmore, in show-stopping musical numbers from past and forthcoming American Theatre Company productions, including “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Side Show,” “A Christmas Carol” and more.
Ana Berry will serve as hostess for the evening, which will feature Tulsa’s largest wine pull and a live auction with ATC board member Joe Merenda as auctioneer.
Among the items that will be up for auction are multiday vacations to Estes Park, Colorado, and Acapulco, Mexico; a Texas Adventure Package, including tickets to Six Flags; a weekend at Shangri-La Resort; and a romantic getaway at The Mayo Hotel.
The Mayo Hotel has played a large role in the early days of American Theatre Company. The company’s now-legendary satirical revues starring “Joyce Martel” (played by Melanie Fry) included four shows presented in various venues within the hotel between 1976 and 1977.
American Theatre Company’s 50th season will feature Joe Orton’s farce “What the Butler Saw” in October, the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” in December, the Tony Award-winning drama “The Humans” in March, and Hendrik Ibsen’s classic drama of social injustice, “An Enemy of the People,” in May.
Event details: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Mayo Hotel, 115 W. Fifth St.
Tickets: $125
To purchase and more information: 918-747-9494, squareup.com/store/atctulsa
