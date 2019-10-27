The Tulsa Press Club will honor two current and one former member of the Tulsa World at its 15th annual First Draft Craft Beer Tasting event.
“This year we celebrate a special milestone for an event with humble beginnings. Three journalists, and future Tulsa Press Club presidents, organized a small event with a handful of beers and over the years it has grown to be one of Tulsa’s most anticipated beer events of the year,” said Claire Johnson, board president of the Tulsa Press Club and event chair.
Tulsa World chief photographer and beer blogger Tom Gilbert, writer Michael Overall, and former writer-editor Ashley Parrish will be recognized for originating the First Draft event, and for their continued support of craft beer and local breweries in Oklahoma throughout the years.
The event will feature tastings of more than 100 Oklahoma and regional craft beers from more than 25 breweries, along with food pairings to complement the beers.
First Draft will be held 5:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the J.L. Rucker Event Warehouse, 1227 S. Detroit Ave. First Draft includes tastings of over 100 Oklahoma and regional craft beers, 25+ breweries, and food pairings to compliment the wide selection of beer. Tickets are $60 general admission, $100 VIP admission.
To purchase and more information: firstdrafttulsa.com.
GIVING SPIRITS
The Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma will host its popular Giving Spirits gala, which benefits the food bank’s efforts to feed the hungry. The event’s goal this year is to raise enough to provide 600,000 meals for those in need in Oklahoma.
The Grand Tasting allows guests to sample a large collection of spirits from a variety of distilleries and attend seminars focusing on the nuance and craft of whiskey making. Guests will enjoy gourmet food from executive chef Jeff Marlow, as well as spirits, confections and live music throughout the evening. Mixologists from Hodges Bend, Sisserou’s, St. Vitus, and Vista at the Boathouse will also prepare unique whiskey cocktails to sample.
For the connoisseur, the event offers a limited-access VIP Whiskey Library guided by master distillers and a showcase of rare and exceptional whiskey from some of the most elite makers. The VIP Whiskey Library takes place in the historic Cain’s Mezzanine.
Other offerings that evening will include a silent auction, raffle, and a whiskey pull. Tina and Lance Parkhill are this year’s honorary chairmen.
The event will be 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 at the Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St. Tickets are $150, with VIP packages starting at $1,000.
To purchase and more information: okfoodbank.org.
RHYTHM & BREWS
The Rotary Club of Tulsa will host Rhythm & Brews Brunch, a fund-raising event, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Boathouse at the Gathering Place, 2650 S. John Williams Way.
This event will feature Oklahoma’s largest Bloody Mary bar, along with a mimosa bar and offerings form local breweries and wine distributors.
Live entertainment will include the Eric Himan Trio, Aboubacar Camara African drum group, Friendship Master’s Choir, The Free Samples featuring Booker Gillespie, and Tulsa Opera.
Rhythm & Brews will end at 1 p.m. for a special presentation with Welltown Brewery and a kickoff for The Tulsa Wine & Beer Festival.
Tickets are $500. To purchase and for more information: tulsarotarybrews.com
Featured video