2019 Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award #1

Peggy V. Helmerich (from left) joins Tulsa City-County Library CEO Kimberly Johnson, author Stacy Schiff, and Pam Hillis, chairwoman of the 2019 Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award Gala. Schiff, whose award-winning non-fiction books include "The Witches: Salem, 1692" and "Vera (Mrs. Vladimir Nabokov): Portrait of a Marriage,” received the 2019 Peggy V. Helmerich Distinguished Author Award at a gala event Dec. 7 at Central Library.

Courtesy/Forsythe Creative Photography

The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center will host the 14th annual Falala Ball at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the center, 621 E. Fourth St.

The evening will feature music from DJ Dec with Urban Country Entertainment, live performances, a raffle, savory hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar for adult beverages.

Admission to the ball is through donation of items that will be given to the center’s Community Beneficiaries. One can gain admittance with donations of canned goods, toiletries, pet food and children’s toys, which will be distributed to the St. Jerome Parish Pantry, Diversity Christian Food Pantry, A Friend for a Friend and Women in Recovery.

For more information, visit okeq.org.

Featured video

James D. Watts Jr.

918-581-8478

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: watzworld

Tags