The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center will host the 14th annual Falala Ball at 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the center, 621 E. Fourth St.
The evening will feature music from DJ Dec with Urban Country Entertainment, live performances, a raffle, savory hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar for adult beverages.
Admission to the ball is through donation of items that will be given to the center’s Community Beneficiaries. One can gain admittance with donations of canned goods, toiletries, pet food and children’s toys, which will be distributed to the St. Jerome Parish Pantry, Diversity Christian Food Pantry, A Friend for a Friend and Women in Recovery.
For more information, visit okeq.org.
