Eisenhower International School’s 22nd annual Fiestivale fundraiser will have a definite “Urban Cowboy” vibe, with a honky-tonk theme and an evening that will include the chance to try one’s luck riding a mechanical bull.
The event will be at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, in a barn on the grounds of Barnes Construction Solutions, 6110 E. 36th St. North.
Guests will enjoy a full barbecue spread from Just Catering by Orr, and Daniel Jordan will be returning to perform live music for the evening. This year’s live auction will feature the return of a beloved Fiestivale tradition: the chance to bid on artwork hand-crafted by each classroom.
Other auction offerings include a private flight to a weekend in Bentonville, Arkansas, and an Oklahoma City Thunder package that includes a basketball signed by the entire team.
All proceeds will fund teacher training and development, classroom libraries, stipends for each teacher and much more.
“We are excited for what we hope will be another record-setting Fiestivale,” said co-chairperson Marnie Fernandez. “The new location and theme have given us fresh ideas for what will promise to be an amazing night.”
Presenting sponsors will include Graves McLain, Barnes Construction Solutions and Claremont Corporation.
Eisenhower International School is part of the Tulsa Public School System, immersing its students in another language during classroom learning to expose students naturally to a target language, either Spanish or French.
Tickets are $60. To purchase and more information: one.bidpal.net/eisenhower.
Tulsa Youth Symphony’s ‘Rhapsody in Blue’
The Tulsa Youth Symphony will host its first gala fundraising event, “Rhapsody in Blue,” at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at Five Oaks Lodge, 528 E. 121st St. South, in Jenks.
Gateway First Bank is the event’s primary sponsor.
The gala will help sponsor talented young musicians from all over Oklahoma to pursue their musical dreams and help to ease the financial burden of parents who sometimes struggle to afford having their children be part of what is Tulsa’s longest-lived orchestra. Proceeds will help to provide exceptional training, scholarships, instruments, music and education to Tulsa’s gifted young musicians.
Longtime Tulsa TV personality Scott Thompson will serve as the evening’s host. Planned events include dinner and live music supplied by a string orchestra of current Tulsa Youth Symphony members and a string quartet of alumni players. Mayor G.T. Bynum will make an appearance, along with other special guests.
A live and silent auction will give guests a chance to bid on spectacular items donated by many businesses and patrons in our great city, including a Rustic Cuff designed specifically for the gala.
For ticket and sponsorship information call 918-592-7725 or email ron.wheeler@tyso.org.
