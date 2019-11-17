The 10th annual John Hope Franklin Dinner of Reconciliation will feature Imam Omar Suleiman, a noted scholar and theologically driven activist for human rights, as the keynote speaker.
The theme of this year’s event, to be held 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave., is “Civic Engagement & Reconciliation: The Survival of Democracy.”
Suleiman, a professor of Islamic studies at Southern Methodist University, is a frequent contributor to CNN, USA Today, The Guardian, Huffpo, and The Dallas Morning News.
His career started in his hometown of New Orleans where he served as the Imam of the Jefferson Muslim Association in New Orleans for six years and directed the “Muslims for Humanity” Hurricane Katrina Relief effort, where he gained national attention as an advocate of community service, interfaith dialogue, and social justice.
In July 2016, he marched with demonstrators in Dallas protest of the killings of Alton Sterling and Philando Castile. In the wake of the tragic shooting of officers after that protest, he was chosen to lead the invocation at the Presidential memorial alongside former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
His work in bringing people together was the subject of a BBC documentary in 2016, and work with refugees in Syria featured on PBS in January 2017, and in 2016, he was a recipient of the United Nations Global Goals Award with Faith Forward Dallas.
Tickets are $25. To purchase and more information: jhfcenter.org.
Legacy of Laughter
Zarrow Pointe will be hosting its inaugural “Legacy of Laughter” gala featuring acclaimed comedian, writer and actress Rita Rudner, 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, at the River Spirit Casino Resort, 8330 Riverside Parkway.
Rudner got her start as an actress and dancer on Broadway, appearing in such acclaimed musicals as “Follies,” “Mack & Mabel” and “Annie” before turning to stand-up comedy. She has also written two novels and two memoirs, and co-wrote the screenplay for the film “Peter’s Friends” with her husband, Martin Bergman.
The gala will also honor the life, legacy and philanthropy of Maxine Zarrow and include an awards ceremony, live auction and dinner.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Zarrow Pointe Foundation which underwrites the care of Zarrow Pointe residents and Miller Hospice patients.
Tickets are $150 each. To purchase and more information: 918-496-8333, ext. 221 or send email to ssims@zarrowpointe.org.
Featured video