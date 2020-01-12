Former County Commissioner Fred Perry will receive the Guardian Angel Award at the 2020 Toyland Ball.
The gala is presented by, and benefits, the Parent Child Center of Tulsa, whose mission is to strengthen families and bring hope and healing to vulnerable children who are at risk for, or victims of, child abuse and neglect.
The Guardian Angel Award goes to individuals who have made significant contributions to that mission.
Perry, first through his work as a state representative, then for seven years as a Tulsa County Commissioner, has utilized his legislative advocacy skills to benefit the Parent Child Center and has given generous gifts of time and talent to further its mission to prevent child abuse and neglect in Oklahoma.
In addition to the awards ceremony, the evening will include dinner, dancing and a live auction.
Proceeds from the Toyland Ball account for about 16% of the Parent Child Center of Tulsa’s operating budget.
Event details: 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center
Sponsors: George Kaiser Family Foundation, Mary K. Chapman Foundation, Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Sanford and Irene Burnstein Foundation, Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.; Alliance Resource Partners, L.P.; Connie and Jeff Cope, Coretz Family Foundation, Suzanne and Jim Kneale, Friends of Ruth and Al Sowards, Leigh and John Reaves / Asphalt and Fuel Supply, Ruth J. and Al R.D. Sowards with the Sisk Charitable Trust, Jess L. and Miriam B. Stevens Foundation, Peyton and Matt Wheeler, Mollie Williford
Tickets: $300
To purchase and more information: 918-599-7999, or online at toylandball.org
