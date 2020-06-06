Gathering Place is partnering with Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma to become a distribution location to provide free food boxes through the USDA Farmers To Families Food Box Program.
Free food boxes will be available for pickup from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday in June at the Gathering Place Sports Courts.
“Part of our mission at Gathering Place is to provide an inclusive, free space for families of all walks of life to gather together,” said Tony Moore, executive park director. “We are honored to partner with Catholic Charities in providing free meals to families in need in the Tulsa community.”
Gathering Place’s location will feature a drive-through distribution at the Sports Courts parking lot, allowing for social distancing with recipients remaining in their vehicles. The food boxes include fresh produce and dairy provided by GoFresh Tulsa.
Since May, Catholic Charities has provided thousands of Farmers to Families food boxes at more than 13 pickup sites throughout eastern Oklahoma.
“We are facing unprecedented need in our community,” said Deacon Kevin Sartorius, CEO of Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma.
“We strive to serve every person with dignity. Gathering Place brings everyone in our community together and we are pleased to be partnering with them on this important project.”
CCEOK is in need of volunteers to help with the distribution in each location. To volunteer, email volunteer@cceok.org or go to cceok.org/volunteer and someone will contact you to confirm.
For other Farmers to Families food box distribution times, dates and locations, go online to cceok.org/F2F.