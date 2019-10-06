Iron Gate, which has been helping to feed the hungry of Tulsa for more than three decades, recently moved into a new facility on Archer Street, just north of downtown.
But the soup kitchen’s annual fundraiser, Cooking for a Cause, returns to its long-time location where Tulsa chefs create and share some of their favorite dishes.
Iron Gate’s Cooking for a Cause Fundraiser supports its mission to feed the hungry and homeless of Tulsa every day. More than 90% of dollars raised at this event go directly to support operations.
One ticket will underwrite a total of 28 meals for people dealing with food insecurity.
This year’s participating chefs are: Jonathan Moosmiller, Executive Chef at Southern Hills Country Club; Audrey Long, Executive Chef at The Tavern/ Bull in the Alley; Candace Conley, Chef and Owner of The Girl Can Cook; Joel Bein, owner of the Oklahoma Rub food truck; Miranda Kaiser, Owner and Chef of Laffa Medi-Eastern Restaurant and Bar; Elizabeth Howe, chef at US Foods; William Lyle, Executive Chef at The Summit Club; Lia Lewis, chef at Take 2: A Resonance Cafe; Michael Minden, Owner and Executive Chef at Michael V’s Restaurant and Bar and Jeff Marlow, Director of Culinary Services at the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
Event details: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Metro Appliances and More, 5313 S. Mingo Road.
Tickets: $150.
To purchase and more information: irongatetulsa.org.
BRUSH CREEK BAZAAR
The 41st annual Brush Creek Bazaar will feature more than 70 artists, artisans and craftspeople offering a large variety of goods ranging from soap to jewelry.
The two-day arts festival also will showcase live music in all genres, and a Kidzone Extravaganza with a, exotic animal petting zoo, face-painting, dancing, and other art-focused activities.
All proceeds from the Brush Creek Bazaar go to support two Oklahoma programs for troubled teens, the New Lifehouse Academy for girls and the Brushcreek Academy for boys. These Teen Challenge programs help girls and boys struggling with life controlling issues, such as drug and alcohol addiction, depression and self-harm.
Event details: 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Brush Creek Bazaar, 10900 S. Louisville Ave.
Sponsors: McGraw Realtors, Blue Sky Bank, First Title, AMC Mortgage.
Tickets: $5 adults, $3 children and seniors, available at the gate.
