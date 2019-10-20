Rustic Cuff founder and CEO Jill Donovan will be honored for her humanitarian efforts at the National Multiple Sclerosis Society’s annual Uncorking the Cure for MS gala.
Donovan will be presented with the MS Hope Award, the highest honor for individuals the society bestows, in recognition of her many years of outstanding public and community service to the Tulsa community and beyond.
The evening will also include a dinner, live auction and entertainment by the Fabulous Mid-Life Crisis Band.
Uncorking the Cure for MS helps to support local programs that contribute to the quality of life of those affected by multiple sclerosis, as well as national research initiatives seeking solutions to MS.
The goal for this year’s event is $190,000.
Uncorking the Cure for MS will be 6:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Hyatt Regency Hotel, 100 E. Second St.
Tickets are $200. To purchase and more information: 405-463-4861, uncorkingthecureformsok.org.
Tulsa Global Alliance
The Tulsa Global Alliance’s annual awards gala will have as its theme “Moon over Morocco” as it pays tribute to two individuals and one organization for their significant contributions to citizen diplomacy and global understanding.
The gala will be 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee St. in Catoosa.
This year’s honorees are:
• Cathryn Render, co-owner and vice president of RVALLC, a Tulsa-based internationally recognized market research firm, who has been involved with the Tulsa Global Alliance for more than two decades, including serving as board chairman in 2017-18. Among her accomplishments is helping to establish the Passports to Global Education program in partnership with the Tulsa City-County Library.
• The Oklahoma State University School of Global Studies and Partnerships, which serves as the focal point for OSU’s global engagement and legacy. The school, which marks its 20th anniversary this year, has developed several educational, research and outreach programs that have had an impact in more than 55 countries.
• General Thomas P. Stafford, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Stafford is a veteran astronaut, being part of the Gemini VI, Gemini IX and Apollo X missions, as well as the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, the first international space docking, which promoted goodwill between the United States and Soviet Union and led to a thaw in the Cold War. He has been an adviser to several U.S. presidents on space policy and a spokesman about the importance of international space cooperation.
Tickets for the gala are $150. To purchase and more information: tulsaglobalalliance.org.
Sherwin Miller Museum
The Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art will celebrate its relationship with the city’s two synagogues, Congregation B’Nai Emunah and Temple Israel, at its annual gala, L’Chaim.
The event in celebration of the museum’s 53rd anniversary will be held Sunday, Oct. 27 at the museum, 2021 E. 71st St., and will include cocktails and dinner catered by chef Tuck Curren of Biga.
The museum was founded as the Gershon and Rebecca Fenster Museum of Jewish Art in 1966 and was housed within the Congregation B’Nai Emunah facility.
In 2000, the museum relocated to its present location on the Zarrow Campus of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa, 2021 E. 71st St., and was renamed in honor of its first curator. Throughout its history, the museum has ranked among the top 10 Jewish museums in North America, with a mission to preserve and promote Jewish heritage, culture and history through art and education.
For more information, including time and ticket prices, call the museum at 918-492-1818.
