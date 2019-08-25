The Ronald McDonald House of Tulsa has been giving families of children dealing with serious and life-threatening illnesses a measure of peace of mind by providing them with free lodging and other services so that they can focus on the health of their child.
Much of this work is funded through the charity’s annual McDazzle Fun Ball, which has for its theme this year “Light the Path of Hope.”
One particularly bright light on that path is Paula Marshall, this year’s patron chairman, who has been a longtime supporter of the Ronald McDonald House and will be honored during the course of the evening.
In addition, the McDazzle Fun Ball will feature a punch wall, putt-putt golf, a “live surprise” courtesy of Rustic Cuff, live auctions, a “Golden Ticket” raffle, dinner and live entertainment provided by jazz artist Grady Nichols, accompanied by vocalists Kelly Ford and Andy Chrisman.
The McDazzle Fun Ball will “Light the Path of Hope” for families experiencing the illness of a child at the Ronald McDonald House of Tulsa.
A reception will begin at 6 p.m., followed by dinner and dancing.
Kim and Dave Owens and Lucia and John O’Connor are co-chairmen for this year’s event, assisted by a committee that includes Jeri Noble, Shonda Wagner, Robert Wagner Jr., Simonie Jones, Tammy Hern, Patty Rich, Adriane Lakin, Alicia Goodloe, Jeanette Johnson, Jerrie McCain, Charlene Fabian, Vicki Foster, Alicia Goodloe, Sharon Voskhul Stabb Camille Nassar Owens, Lindsay Zhang and Jean Ann Hankins, executive director of the Tulsa Ronald McDonald House.
Event details: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center
Tickets: $500
To purchase and more information: rmhctulsa.org
Keith to receive Vision Award
Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith will receive the Tulsa Community College Foundation’s 2019 Vision in Education Leadership Award, to be presented at the annual Vision in Education Leadership Award Dinner.
Keith, now in her third term as county commissioner for District 2, is receiving the award in recognition of her leadership and commitment to improving the lives of Oklahoma through her work with the county and with such groups as the Task Force on the Future of Higher Education and the new Family Justice Center.
She served as the 100th president and as a board member of the Rotary Club of Tulsa and is a Paul Harris Fellow. Keith also serves on the Oklahoma Historical Society board of directors and is a member of Leadership Oklahoma Class XX, the Oklahoma Academy and the chambers of commerce in Tulsa, Jenks, Sand Springs and South West Tulsa.
“Karen Keith loves this community and works passionately to build a better one for all citizens of Tulsa County,” said TCC President and CEO Leigh B. Goodson in a statement. “Whether it is leading the successful effort to fund and build a new juvenile justice center or inform the community about the aging levee system, she has demonstrated the highest levels of community leadership.”
The annual Vision Dinner supports students by providing funds for scholarships, leadership development, mentoring opportunities, technology and equipment necessary to prepare for today’s workforce.
“The TCC Foundation has a long tradition of providing financial resources to support the college’s mission,” said Kari Shults, interim vice president of advancement and TCC Foundation president.
John and Lesa Smaligo are serving as the 2019 Vision honorary co-chairs. Roger Ramseyer is the 2019 Foundation Dinner chair. This year’s Visionary sponsors are the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation, Cox Communications, ONEOK and TTCU Federal Credit Union.
The menu for the evening will feature a salad of Little Gem lettuce and baby field greens with fresh berries, goat cheese and candied walnuts; an entrée of braised beef short rib and garlic-buttered Gulf prawns with potatoes, broccolini, carrots and piquillo peppers; and desserts that include a Bourbon Street pecan tart with bourbon-laced white chocolate ice cream and a Ghirardelli chocolate cheesecake with tri-berry sauce and chantilly cream.
Event details: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center
Tickets: $500
To purchase and more information: 918-595-7836 or email visiondinner@tulsacc.edu