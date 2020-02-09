The League of Women Voters of Metropolitan Tulsa is looking for a few good women who have the sort of character and abilities that would make them a good choice for president of the United States.
The organization is accepting nominations for its 2020 Madam President event, which will honor 10 women from northeastern Oklahoma who exhibit a commitment to leadership and community service.
Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 28. There is a $50 fee for each nomination, which will go the nominee’s reservation to the event, set for 5:30 p.m. May 5 at the Agora Event Center, 1402 S. Peoria Ave.
Nominators can also purchase their own reservation at a discounted price at the time of nominating. Regular-priced tickets are $100 per person, with discounts of League of Women Voter members and those younger than 21.
The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.
To make a nomination, purchase tickets or for more information, visit lwvmadampresident.com.
Craft Productions
Last summer, Craft Productions made its debut with an acclaimed production of “Mary Poppins: The Musical,” which featured Broadway performers with Oklahoma ties working with local actors of all ages.
Now, the company is hosting its first fundraising gala to help support its mission to provide students in our community a one-of-a-kind Broadway quality experience while providing first-class family entertainment at an affordable price.
“Bringing Broadway Home” will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Southern Hills Country Club, 2636 E. 61st St.
“Bringing Broadway Home” will feature appearances by actors Julia Hanson, who has starred in the Broadway and national touring productions of “The Phantom of the Opera”; Stephen Brower, who was part of the Broadway and national tour casts of the musical “Anastasia”; Kyra Kennedy, who was part of the Broadway production of “Waitress”; and Eric Cornell, whose behind-the-scenes career includes co-producing the Tony Award-winning revival of “Oklahoma!”
Cody Davis, who starred in Craft Productions’ “Mary Poppins: The Musical” and was in the Broadway and touring productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s “Cinderella,” will share hosting duties for the evening with TV spokesperson Gentry Johnson-Smith.
Tickets are $150. To purchase and more information: craftproductions.org.
