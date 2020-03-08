Three local nonprofit organizations are collaborating to help beautify Tulsa through nature and the arts.
The William K. Warren Foundation is donating 100 mature trees from its south Tulsa tree farm to Arts Alliance Tulsa. They will be planted at one of three designated locations around the city.
The trees, which have trunks at least 4 inches in diameter, will be planted near 21st Street and U.S. 169; on the grounds of Booker T. Washington High School, 1514 E. Zion St.; and in Hunter Park, 5804 E. 91st St.
For a donation to Arts Alliance, patrons may select a tree in honor of a certain individual or group, or simply have it add to the natural beauty of the city.
Once planted, the trees will be maintained by Up with Trees, the organization committed to preserving and expanding Tulsa’s urban forest.
Funds from the purchase of the trees will go to the 43 local arts organizations that Arts Alliance Tulsa helps support.
“Tulsa has long been a city of unique collaborations, and this is certainly one of them,” said Becky Dixon, who with Patrick Keegan serves as co-chairs of Arts Alliance Tulsa’s 2020 fund-raising campaign. “The funds raised will help grow and sustain AAT’s 43 local arts organizations, while the trees, planted and cared for by Up With Trees, will beautify our city for years to come. This is a win-win for Tulsa.”
What also makes this collaboration unique is that the William K. Warren Foundation has not directed its considerable philanthropic activities in Tulsa toward the arts. The foundation’s mission focuses principally on health education and health care resources, medical research, Catholic education and ministries, and community uplift, which includes the Warren K. Williams Tree Farm.
The farm was begun in 2007, in the wake of the devastating ice storm that destroyed thousands of trees throughout northeastern Oklahoma. The foundation has planted more than 1,000 trees throughout the city — in parks, highway right-of-ways, and on the grounds of schools and hospitals — to help rebuild the urban canopy.
“When I first came to Tulsa, I was so amazed by the arts culture here,” Dixon said. “I want to help make sure we continue to have strong depth in the arts, and that means taking care of our smaller groups, in addition to our larger, marquee arts organizations.
“It’s been proven that the arts help attract and retain a diverse, educated and civically involved younger population,” she said, “and, of course, that’s an important component in Tulsa’s revitalization efforts.”
To purchase and for more information: artstulsa.org.
‘Goals for Kids’
The Tulsa Athletic Soccer Foundation will host its annual “Goals For Kids” gala at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at Spirit Bank, 1800 S. Baltimore Ave.
The foundation was formed three years ago to help the Tulsa YMCA and its YES soccer program, which gives all Title I elementary students in Tulsa the chance to play soccer free of charge. The TASF contributes hundreds of pairs of soccer shin guards, socks and other needed equipment for league play.
It also arranges for the training and education of the many volunteer teacher and coaches who give their time for this cause, and arranges for meals during tournaments for the student athletes and coaches.
Tickets are $40 and are available at the door or online at eventbrite.com. For more information: tasoccerfoundation.org.