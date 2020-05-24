The John Hope Franklin Center for Reconciliation’s 11th annual Reconciliation in America National Symposium has as its theme “Reconciliation and Technology: Neutral Resources for Social Good.”
That theme will take on new meaning as, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s five-day event will be presented in a virtual format.
The symposium will be held Tuesday, May 27, through Saturday, June 2, and will feature as presenters educators, activists, historians, scholars and entertainers to help create new ideas to advance equality, racial justice and social harmony.
The keynote speaker for the symposium will be Samuel Sinyangwe, a policy analyst and data scientist and co-founder of We the Protesters who works to fight systemic racism through cutting-edge policies and strategies.
Sinyangwe has supported movement activists across the country to collect and use data as a tool for fighting police violence and has worked with city leaders, youth activists and community organizations develop comprehensive agendas to achieve quality education, health and justice for young black men.
Cost for the symposium is $50. To register, and for a complete agenda of events, visit jhfnationalsymposium.org.