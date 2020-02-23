The annual Red Ribbon Gala will strike some sparks with an evening devoted to helping fellow Oklahomans affected by HIV and AIDS have equal opportunities for healthy living through the nonprofit organization Tulsa CARES.
“Ignite the Spark” is the theme for this year’s event, set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center. The idea is to “ignite” within people the qualities that will best serve those dealing with the physical and emotional consequences of these diseases — from compassion and advocacy to unity and empowerment.
The evening itself will feature a cocktail reception, dinner and dancing to live music, as well as the presentation of the Patricia Chernicky Luminary Award.
This year’s recipient is Sharon Thoele, founding executive director of Tulsa CARES. Thoele spent close to 30 years serving individuals living with HIV/AIDS, working to create a safe haven for all. Under her leadership, Tulsa CARES became the first HIV organization to become certified in Oklahoma and established a model of care that was later duplicated throughout the country.
Deborah Gist, superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools, and the Rev. Mark Raymond Wood are event co-chairs.
Tickets are $1,000. To purchase and more information: redribbongala.org.
Page One luncheons
The Tulsa Press Club is relaunching its Page One luncheons with an appearance Friday, Feb. 28, by Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. Stitt will discuss his accomplishments from his first year in office and the priorities he’s outlined for his second year.
Page One luncheons were a staple of the Tulsa Press Club for more than a decade before taking a hiatus in 2013. The luncheons served as a platform for newsmakers to broadcast their policy positions and news of the day from Tulsa to a statewide audience.
“Page One luncheons are an opportunity for business leaders, politicians, government heads and other newsmakers to speak directly to Tulsa’s journalism community about important issues,” said Jarrel Wade, Tulsa Press Club president. “We’re excited to have Gov. Stitt as our first guest, and we look forward to announcing more exceptional speakers throughout this election year.”
The Tulsa Press Club’s mission is to promote high standards of journalism, foster the highest ideals of ethics and fairness among its members, defend freedom of the press and access to public information, encourage the free exchange of ideas between the community and members of the public, and encourage the pursuit of journalism careers among students.
Tickets are $50 for members and $70 for nonmembers, which includes lunch. Proceeds benefit the mission of the Tulsa Press Club, which includes providing college scholarships for Tulsa-area journalism students. The Tulsa Press Club is in the Atlas Life building, 415 S. Boston Ave.
For tickets and more information: 918-583-7737, tulsapressclub.org.
Leap of Faith
Tulsa Project Theatre will celebrate its 10th anniversary and its new partnership with Tulsa Opera by taking a Leap of Faith, the religious-themed fundraising event to be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at Tulsa Opera headquarters, 1610 S. Boulder Ave.
The evening will feature “ethereal entertainment, heavenly hors d’oeuvres, saintly spirits and the most angelic auction this side of the Pearly Gates,” according to Tulsa Project Theatre Managing Director Amber Whitlach.
Some of the items up for auction include a live painting experience with Tulsa artist Chris Mantle, a private chef event for six at the Celebrity Restaurant, passes to Be Love Yoga Studio and treasures from Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios.
Suggested attire is religious costumery or classic cocktail attire.
Tickets start at $29. To purchase: eventbrite.com.
