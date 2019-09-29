This year’s Stacked Deck fundraiser for Resonance Center for Women is set for Oct. 4.
The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Greenwood Cultural Center, 322 N. Greenwood Ave.
Inspired by the prison reform of the last year and the hope for more to come, this year’s theme is “Peace, love and reform,” and attendees are invited to wear casual ‘60s attire.
Resonance Center for Women supports women who are challenged by the criminal justice system, offering diversion and substance abuse treatment programs to keep them out of prison, educational opportunities while incarcerated, and tools they need to succeed when they’re released.
This year’s Stacked Deck ACES, community members who have pledged to raise $10,000 to the cause, are Lauren Avery, Mint Dental; Marcia Brookey, Trust Company of Oklahoma; Janet Huber, Bank of Oklahoma; Daniel Regan, Price Family Properties; and Jana Shoulders, Mariner Wealth Advisors.
Stacked Deck 2019 chairwomen are Mercedes Millberry Fowler, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma; Ashley Parrish, Tulsa World; and Nicole Watts, KKT Architects.
Among the organizations sponsoring Stacked Deck are AAON; Alliance Resource Partners; BlueCross BlueShield of Oklahoma; Cherokee Nation Businesses; Coretz Family Foundation; R.L. Hudson & Company; Ruth Nelson; Trust Company of Oklahoma; American Heritage Bank; Bank of Oklahoma; Conner & Winters; Cyclonic Valve; Tulsa World; ONEOK; and Webco Industries. Foundations include Carol Tandy; Curry Family; E.L. & Thelma Gaylord; and Oxley.
Tickets are $125 each, or $350 for two VIP tickets. Sponsorships are also still available at bit.ly/stackeddeck2019.
Broadway Ball honors Wallace
Theatre Tulsa will honor Maybelle Wallace of Theatre North at its 2019 Broadway Ball event, 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5 at the Bond Event Center, 608 E. Third St.
The award highlights individuals or organizations from the Tulsa area who have been a strong advocate for local arts.
Wallace has served as executive director of Theatre North, which has been Tulsa’s primary African-American theater company for four decades, since 1991.
“Maybelle has been unwavering in her drive to grow Theatre North to what it is today,” said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. “She has worked countless hours to make Theatre North an award-winning company that ensures African-American stories and perspectives are well-represented in Tulsa’s theatre community.”
Broadway Ball, Theatre Tulsa’s annual fall gala, will have “A Night in New Orleans” as its theme, with thematic drinks, live music, and Cajun cuisine. KJRH channel 2 personality Travis Guillory will serve as emcee.
Tickets will be $125. To purchase and more information: theatretulsa.org/broadwayball.
A Divine Night
Rogers State University’s public television station, RSU-TV (UHF channel 35), will present “Divine! An Evening with chef Justin Thompson,” 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Tulsa Garden Center, 2435 S. Peoria Ave.
Proceeds from the evening, which will feature a menu created by chef Thompson, will benefit RSU-TV to present eductional content.
Tickets are $150. To purchase and more information: rsu.tv.