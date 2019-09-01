Get a taste of some of the best restaurants in the county and help make sure that Tulsa children in need do not go to bed hungry by taking part in the 2019 Restaurant Week, the annual celebration of local restaurants that supports the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma that will be held Sept. 6-15.
September is Hunger Action Month, and the Community Food Bank uses Restaurant Week activities to raise awareness of, and funds for, its Food for Kids programs, which help provide the nutritional needs for children who are food insecure.
These programs include the Backpack Program, which sends children home with foods to last them through the weekend, the Summer Feeding program and After School Fuel.
This year’s event will begin with a kick-off event from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Mother Road Market, 1124 S. Lewis Ave. During this event, 10% of all sales from the merchants in Tulsa’s first food hall will go to the food bank.
In addition, Mother Road Market will have food donation sites set up at its entrances, with the donated food going to the food bank’s School Pantry Program, which serves middle- and high-school age students throughout eastern Oklahoma.
Also, Albert G’s Barbecue’s downtown location, 421 E. First St., will be donating 10% of all proceeds Friday, Sept. 13, to the food bank.
More than 50 area restaurants will be participating in Restaurant Week, offering special prix fixe menus for lunch, dinner and brunch Sept. 6-15, with a portion of sales from these menus going to the food bank.
Prices range from $15 for a two- to three-course lunch, $22 for a two- to three-course brunch and $20-$45 for a two- to four-course dinner.
Restaurants that will be participating in Restaurant Week for the first time this year are Bird & Bottle, the downtown and Riverwalk locations of the Bramble Breakfast & Bar, Duet Restaurant & Jazz, Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse, Jane’s Delicatessen, Neighborhood JA.M., Peacemaker Lobster & Crab Co., Roppongi and SMOKE Owasso.
The 13th annual Restaurant Week is sponsored by Curtis Restaurant Supply and presented by Tulsa People magazine.
For a complete list of participating restaurants and menus: tulsapeople.com/restaurantweek.
Join the running dead
Halloween comes a bit early this year, with the third annual Zombie Outbreak Two-Mile Adventure, sponsored by Tulsa’s Hex House and benefiting Counseling & Recovery Services of Oklahoma.
The event will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Chandler Park, 6500 W. 21st St.
Hex House has been considered one of the nation’s top haunted-house attractions, and this event takes the idea of a benefit run to some hair-raising extremes.
A viral outbreak has turned much of the population into zombies, and it is up to participants to join with whatever survivors can be found and reach the green zone, where one is supposed to be safe from the virus. Of course, hungry zombies are in cold pursuit and participants must outwit and outrun this undead horde.
Runners will be given three life flags that the zombies will try to steal. If one loses all three flags, they will be considered infected. Those who complete the course in the shortest time with lives remaining will receive prizes.
Counseling & Recovery Services of Oklahoma is a nonprofit providing mental and behavioral health and substance abuse services to all ages regardless of ability to pay.
Cost is $20-$30. For ticket and more information: tulsahexhouse.com.
