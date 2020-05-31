Tulsa-based barbecue chain Rib Crib is sharing the proceeds from its 17th annual Rib Crib Golf Tournament with five Tulsa charities that work to alleviate a variety of community needs.
The tournament, held Oct. 21 at Tulsa’s Oaks Country Club, raised $110,000, which has been divided into gifts of $22,000 each that were presented to:
• The literacy program Reading Partners
• Family & Children’s Services
• The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis
• The Pet Adoption League, which specializes in special-needs animals and those orphaned due to owner’s death or illness
• The addiction recovery center 12 & 12.
More than 100 golfers participated in the event, presented by MapleMark Bank.
“We were astounded by the response we received for the event this year and we appreciate everyone for coming out to support such a worthy cause,” said Bret Chandler, chairman and founder of Rib Crib, in a statement. “I especially want to thank our event sponsors, contributors, golfers and volunteers who made it possible to help support our local charities.”
