The Rotary Club of Tulsa Foundation will donate almost $68,000 to help four local nonprofit organizations that provide necessary services to those in need.
Organizations apply each year for funds in order to meet specific needs. The four groups selected for this year’s gifts all were in need of assistance that would allow them to serve people more easily and efficiently.
The organizations are:
• Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa, which will receive $18,000 to replace existing kitchen equipment for higher-tech new state-of-the-art commercial kitchen equipment.
• Good Samaritan Health Services, Inc., which will receive $16,000 for vehicle maintenance and repairs to a large van that provides medical care to uninsured and underserved individuals living in the Tulsa area.
• A New Leaf, Inc. will receive $15,900 for the purchase of a commercial-grade refrigerator and two aquaponic systems.
• Iron Gate, Inc. will receive $18,000 to purchase a vehicle that will allow Iron Gate to increase the number and frequency of food pick-ups to supply daily meal and grocery pantry.