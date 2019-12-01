The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Tulsa will present the 67th Annual Women’s Auxiliary Christmas Luncheon & Fashion Show Tuesday, Dec. 3, in the Grand Ballroom of the Renaissance Hotel, 6808 S. 107th E. Ave.
The theme for this year’s event is “Love is the Light of Christmas.”
The event begins with a silent auction at 10:30 a.m. Luncheon seating will be at 11:30 a.m., with the program starting at noon, featuring a show of works from Donna’s Fashions, modeled by local media personalities and other celebrities.
Barbara Horn, an Auxiliary member since 2010, serves as the event chair this year.
“I’ve been aware of the Salvation Army and its good works since I was a little girl,” Horn said. “I’m honored to be involved with such a worthy group.”
Tickets are $75 each and reservations are required. To reserve seats, call 918-698-0123 or send email to marolyn.ma@gmail.com.
CASCIA HALL CHRISTMAS WALK
For the past 36 years, Cascia Hall Preparatory School has helped Tulsans get into the holiday spirit by giving them a glimpse into how some midtown families deck their halls with its annual Christmas Walk Home Tour.
This year, Cascia Hall is expanding its public holiday festivities by hosting its first Christmas Tree lot, which will have more than 200 Fraser Fir trees for sale. During the lot’s operating hours, the school will also host a “Santa’s Village,” sponsored by The Children’s Hospital at Saint Francis, that will include family-friendly activities.
“A lot of our families used to get their trees at the Christmas tree lot that used to be at 41st and Harvard,” said Sandy Willmann, Cascia Hall director of school advancement. “We’d also heard about a school in Oklahoma City that started its own tree lot, as a way of making money for the school, and we thought we’d try it.”
The Christmas Tree lot will be located on the Cascia Hall campus, 2520 S. Yorktown Ave., and will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 30-Dec. 1 and Dec. 7-8, and 4-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6.
The Dec. 6 date will also feature a chili cook-off, sponsored by TulsaConnect. Visitors can sample and vote on their favorite chili entries, while enjoying the live music provided by the Gemstar Caribbean Steel Band. To enter a chili cook-off team: casciahall.com/walk.
The Annual Home Tour and Boutique, sponsored by Jim Norton Chevrolet and Jim Norton Toyota, will be held 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
Four homes will be featured on this year’s walk. They are: 1336 E. 26th Place, decorations by The French Bouquet/Anne-Marie Foy; 2703 S. Yorktown Ave.; decorations by Candace Hull; 2913 S. Quaker Ave.; decorations by Jennifer Strickler Design and 1519 E. 26th Place, decorations by Sherri Duvall, Duvall Atelier.
Tickets for the home tour are $20 and are available at casciahall.com/walk, or at the school. Tickets will also be sold the day of the event at the Cascia Hall PAC or at each of the participating homes. Transportation will be provided between homes. More than 50 vendors will be offering unique gifts, clothing, jewelry, food, and décor items in the Holiday Boutique, held in the Cascia Hall PAC during the Christmas Walk hours. Admission to the boutique is free. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Entertainment will be provided by Cascia Hall students.
Vast.bank is the Presenting Sponsor for Cascia Hall’s 37th Annual Cascia Christmas Walk.
