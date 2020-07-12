Spectrum Paint Co. is partnering with the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma to help fill the food pantry’s coffers, as it struggles to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company’s Tulsa locations will accept donations of nonperishable food items for 10 days, July 16-25. Those who bring in at least two items will receive a $5 coupon toward the purchase of $30 or more of paint and supplies from Spectrum Paint.
For a complete list of Tulsa locations, visit spectrumpaint.com/locations/oklahoma.
“We are proud to be members of the Tulsa community, and we look forward to being able to give back to the people of Tulsa, as well as to our customers,” said Gentry Stafford, vice president of marketing for Spectrum Paint. “Hunger affects one in seven people in Oklahoma, and we are grateful for the opportunity to lend a hand to our neighbors in need.”
