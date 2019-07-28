The Spotlight Theatre is one of Tulsa’s architectural, as well as artistic, landmarks, and like any historic place that’s been around for 91 years, it’s always in need of some sprucing up.
To that end, the theater is hosting its second annual “The Olio Follies: Spruce It Up” gala, with the goal of raising funds to update the theater’s sound system and other electronics, as well as refurbishing the ladies’ dressing room.
The Spotlight Theatre is home to “The Drunkard,” the longest continuously running theater production in U.S. history — only Agatha Christie’s “The Mousetrap” in London’s West End has been running longer.
The evening will feature food supplied by Trencher’s Deli and Cracker Barrel, a silent auction and $20 wine pulls, plus 16 of the Spotlight’s popular Olio acts, the variety show that takes place during “The Drunkard’s” intermission.
Among the scheduled performers are The Goode Academy of Irish Dancers, Oklahoma Performing Arts, Tulsa Pipes and Drums and some seldom-seen specialty acts, all directed by Joe Sears.
Event details: 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Spotlight Theatre, 1381 Riverside Parkway.
Tickets: $30. Reservations must be made by Monday, July 29.
For tickets and more information: 918-587-5030, spotlightgremlin@gmail.com
Pint night
“Pint Night” is a private party benefiting the Girl Scouts of Eastern Oklahoma to be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at 473 Backyard and Bar, 2224 E. Admiral Blvd.
The evening will feature light bites, giveaways and more. Tickets start at $40, which include one’s first pint.
To purchase and more information: gseok.org/give
Jeans & Jewels Gala
The Tulsa State Fair Ringmasters will host the fourth annual Jeans & Jewels Gala at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Cain’s Ballroom, 423 N. Main St.
The gala supports the Oklahoma 4-H and FFA youth through the Tulsa State Fair Junior Livestock Auction and Scholarship fund.
The evening will include live and silent auctions and live entertainment by the band Panhandle Dirt.
Tickets are $75 per person, and Western chic attire is recommended.
To purchase and more information: 918-744-1113, ext. 2104, or tulsastatefair.com
