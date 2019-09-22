Olympic gold medalist Sugar Ray Leonard will be the keynote speaker for the 2019 Champions of Health Gala, honoring individuals and organizations that are making a positive impact on the health of Oklahomans through innovative programs.
Leonard’s career includes three National Golden Gloves titles, two Amateur Athletic Union championships and the 1975 Pan-American Games crown. His abilities in the ring and his natural charm led the late Howard Cosell to dub Leonard the “new Muhammad Ali.”
However, in his 2011 autobiography, “The Big Fight: My Life In and Out of the Ring,” Leonard described his personal battle with depression, rage and addiction.
In 2009, Leonard and his wife, Bernadette, established The Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation to help children lead healthier lives through diet and exercise.
Leonard also lends his time to Habitat for Humanity, serves as co-chair for the Ambassadors of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, and is the international chairman of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation Walk for a Cure.
The Champions of Health awards recognize those who are doing good work and those who are creating programs that can be replicated in other communities to change the health of even more Oklahomans.
This year’s awards and recipients are:
The Dr. Rodney L. Huey Memorial Champion of Health Award: Dentists for the Disabled and Elderly in Need of Treatment Inc.
Community Health Champion Award: YWCA Oklahoma City
Champion of the Uninsured Award: The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital
Champion of Senior Health Award: Comanche Nutrition Center
Champion of Children’s Health: Anadarko Hope Squad
Corporate Health Champion: Groendyke Transport
The Champions of Health Gala benefits the Oklahoma Caring Foundation Inc., a 501©(3) organization providing basic health care needs to Oklahoma children, with an emphasis on providing childhood immunizations at no charge. The signature program and service delivery method of the foundation is the Oklahoma Caring Vans.
Event details: 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center.
Attire: Business casual
Sponsors: Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Oklahoma Association of Optometric Physicians, Oklahoma Dental Association, Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, Oklahoma Foundation for Medical Quality, Oklahoma Health Care Authority, Oklahoma Hospital Association, Oklahoma Osteopathic Association, Oklahoma Primary Care Association, Oklahoma State Department of Health, Oklahoma State Medical Association.
Tickets: $100
To purchase and for more information: championsofhealth.org.
Author Amy Stewart to speak at botanic garden, Oklahoma Distilling Co.
Author Amy Stewart will be the featured speaker at Tulsa Botanic Garden’s annual brunch, 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive.
Stewart will share tales of plants featured in her New York Times best seller, “Wicked Plants: The Weed that Killed Lincoln’s Mother & Other Botanical Atrocities.”
The book showcases over 200 plants that kill, maim, intoxicate and otherwise offend. Stewart draws from history, medicine, science and legend to share compelling anecdotes of the most ill-mannered in the plant kingdom.
Some of the “wicked” tales include a shrub that causes paralysis, a tree that sheds poison daggers and a leaf that started a war.
Stewart will also be speaking that evening on another of her best-sellers, “The Drunken Botanist: The Plants that Create the World’s Great Drinks,” which highlights odd and unusual plants used to make spirits. She will discuss the assortment of herbs, flowers, trees, fruits and fungi that humans have, through ingenuity, inspiration, and sheer desperation, contrived to transform into alcohol.
This talk will be held at 6:30 p.m. at Oklahoma Distilling Company, 1724 E. Seventh St. Seating is limited. Oklahoma Distilling will be crafting cocktails for the event.
Stewart has written over a dozen books and has won a National Endowment for the Arts fellowship, the American Horticultural Society’s Book Award and an International Association of Culinary Professionals Food Writing Award. Her books have sold over a million copies worldwide and have been translated into 17 languages. Stewart’s fiction series, the Kopp Sisters, is in development with Amazon studios for a television series.
Tickets for the brunch are $65 for Garden members and $75 for non-members. Tickets for “The Drunken Botanist” talk at Oklahoma Distilling are $25. Tickets for each event are available by calling Tulsa Botanic Garden at 918-289-0330 or at tulsabotanic.org.