Get an early taste of the good times of Mardi Gras while helping the youth of Tulsa at Gala 2020, the fundraising event benefiting Youth Services of Tulsa.
This Mardi Gras-themed masquerade ball will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa, 777 W. Cherokee Ave., in Catoosa.
For 50 years, Youth Services of Tulsa has helped more than 300,000 young Tulsans and their families dealing with difficult issues and situations through counseling, delinquency prevention and youth development. Its programs are recognized as national models for quality and creativity, as well as effectiveness in adapting to the ever-changing and increasingly complex needs of today’s teenagers.
The evening will open with party games, a costume contest, music and special entertainment. A Cajun-style dinner, prepared by the hotel’s culinary team, will precede a short program about the mission of Youth Services of Tulsa and a guest speaker. The evening concludes with dancing to the music of The Wavetones.
Mardi Gras costume or masquerade attire is suggested; otherwise, cocktail attire is acceptable.
Tickets are $75-$150. To purchase and more information: yst.org.
Superhero Soiree
Child Abuse Network works to champion hope and healing for abused and neglected children throughout Tulsa County through its intervention services. Last year, the organization established the first Superhero Soiree to celebrate the work being done to protect and heal some of our most vulnerable citizens.
The 2020 Soiree will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Mayo Hotel, 515 W. Fifth St. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour, with specialty craft cocktails, a silent auction, raffles and a Kendra Scott Jewelry pull.
Dinner and a short program on the Child Abuse Network and its programs will follow, and the evening will conclude with an after-party complete with a photo booth, a live DJ and special treats. Suggested attire is “superhero cocktail chic.”
Tickets are $250. To purchase and more information: superherosoiree.org.
