Tulsa Ballet’s ninth annual “Icons & Idols” gala will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center.
This year’s event will pay special tribute to Artistic Director Marcello Angelini, who has guided the company to international acclaim over the past 25 years.
The theme for the black-tie gala is “Roman Holiday,” and the evening will feature two ballets created especially for this performance by choreographer Luciano Cannito, whose creations for Tulsa Ballet include such audience favorites as “Viva Verdi” and “Romeo.”
Individual tickets are $1,500 and may be purchased by calling 918-749-6030 or at iconsandidols.org.
Heart Ball
The American Heart Association was founded in 1924, with the purpose of funding research into cardiovascular medicine, educating people about healthy living and fostering appropriate cardiac care to reduce disability and deaths caused by cardiovascular disease and stroke.
For 2020, the organization’s Impact Goal is to improve the cardiovascular health of all Americans by 20%, while reducing deaths from heart disease and stroke by 20%.
One enjoyable way of helping the organization achieve these goals is through the annual Heart Ball, which this year will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center.
The evening will include silent and live auctions, cocktails, dancing and a heart-healthy gourmet dinner. Cocktail attire is requested.
Tickets are $500. To purchase and more information: heart.org.
Featured video