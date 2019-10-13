Chef Justin Thompson, whose local eatery empire includes Juniper, Prhyme Steakhouse and Tavolo, will be preparing the upcoming Garden to Table dinner at Tulsa Botanic Garden.
The dinner will be 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Mabee Grange building of the Tulsa Botanic Garden, 3900 Tulsa Botanic Drive.
Tickets for the event are $150, with proceeds benefiting the Tulsa Botanic Garden.
Thompson will craft a menu inspired by the history of the garden and its land, and plans to use herbs and produce grown at the garden.
The evening will start with passed hors d’oeuvres including turnip tartes, eggplant and beet bruschetta, and duck confit with sweet potato crisp. The first course, inspired by native plants, will be leek and potato soup, followed by roasted tenderloin filet with kale pesto dressed sweet potato hash. The third course will be butternut squash and rosemary bread pudding with persimmon maple glaze and plum crème anglaise.
Wines from 32 Winds and Darms Lane, both with Oklahoma ties, will be featured during the dinner.
To purchase tickets, or for more information: 918-289-0330, tulsabotanic.org.
PINK RIBBON TULSA
Abersons will host two events in conjunction with Pink Ribbon Tulsa event, which benefits Oklahoma Project Woman, the non-profit organization committed to providing breast health care for the uninsured.
The first event is the Abersons Together Evening, 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, at Abersons, 3509 S. Peoria Ave. The evening will feature cocktails, hors d’oeurves and live music.
The Pink Ribbon Tulsa event will be 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24th at the Tulsa Club Hotel, 115 E. Fifth St.
This evening will begin with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and live auction, and concluding with a fashion show featuring such designers as Pedro Garcia of Pedro Garcia Shoes and Elizabeth Kellin of Dana Kellin Jewelry to introduce their designs, as well as clothing by Carolina Herrera, Brunello Cucinelli, The Row, Jil Sander, Partow, Narciso Rodriquez, Maxmara, Veronica Beard and Stella McCartney.
Steve Aberson of Abersons said, “We are so excited to have Pedro with us in Tulsa. This is the first time he has ever been involved in such an event. He has even designed a limited shoe with all proceeds going to Oklahoma Project Woman.”
Sisters Dana and Elizabeth Kellin brought an artful approach to wire wrapping fine jewelry to the forefront of the designer jewelry market. The company is known for its feminine designs and inimitable quality of its jewelry.
Duane MenNe of Abersons said, “I love the elegant designs and timeless styles of Dana Kellin Jewelry, and how it fits effortlessly into Abersons’ style. It’s a great partnership.”
Oklahoma Project Woman is dedicated to providing access to breast health care that will facilitate the early diagnosis of breast cancer and decrease the mortality rate for uninsured Oklahomans with limited income. It has provided breast health care for more than 56,000 uninsured Oklahomans since the organization was founded in 1998.
Tickets to Abersons Evening are $150. Sponsorships for Pink Ribbon start at $2,500.
To purchase and more information: 918-812-8222, pinkribbontulsa.org.
