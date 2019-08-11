For the past six years, the Tulsa Sports Commission, in conjunction with the Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run, has donated more than $175,000 to Tulsa nonprofit service organizations.
This year, the commission has selected five organizations that will receive a total of $35,000 to help fund special programs and raise awareness of these groups and what they do for the Tulsa community.
The largest gift went to Parkside Psychiatric Hospital & Clinic’s By Your Side food pantry, which received $25,000.
Parkside offers outpatient counseling and inpatient hospitalization for children, adolescents and adults experiencing acute mental health crises. The By Your Side patient assistance program provides food distribution, books, clothing assistance and even treatment transportation for patients in need of support.
“Many of Parkside’s patients struggle with chronic illness that hinders stable employment,” said By Your Side coordinator Willie Roundtree. “Charity funds from the Tulsa Run will allow Parkside to stock our food pantry with more nutrient-rich foods and fresh dairy products.”
In 2018, the By Your Side program helped 1,298 patients and 3,628 family members of patients served. The By Your Side program is funded by Parkside, with additional community support through donations and the annual By Your Side 5k & 1-Mile Fun Run.
Other recipients, each of which received a $2,500 donation, are:
• Resonance Center for Women, which helps women who have been incarcerated rebuild their lives.
• #racismstinks, an organization committed to inclusion and diversity of all representations in the Tulsa community.
• Run the Streets, a 12-week program for teens who work with mentors to train for a half-marathon (the Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run 15k is part of their training regime).
• American Diabetes Association-Oklahoma, which works to educate the public about how to stop diabetes and support those living with the disease. The gift will support a four-day youth camp at Camp Loughridge for kids battling diabetes.
The 2019 Tulsa Federal Credit Union Tulsa Run will be held Oct. 26 in downtown Tulsa. For more information: runsignup.com/Race/OK/Tulsa/TulsaRun.
Clear the Shelters
The Tulsa Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is taking part in the national Clear the Shelters event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The Tulsa SPCA will adopt dogs and cats on a “name your price” system in the hopes of emptying the shelter of adoptable animals.
“Our entire organization looks forward to Clear the Shelters every year. The opportunity to see kennel after kennel empty is an amazing gift,” said Tulsa SPCA Executive Director Mindy Tiner. “Knowing this is a national movement and thousands of animals across the country will find their forever homes is even more inspiring.”
More than 250,000 pets found their forever homes on Clear the Shelter days since 2015.
“Every year, we have people who worry about low-cost adoptions, but we want to assure them the research shows adoption fees don’t predict better homes,” Tiner said.
“We want everyone to know we still follow our normal application process.”
Although adoption fees are waived for Clear the Shelters, the Tulsa SPCA spends on average $1,000 per animal to get them ready for new homes.
“We appreciate when adopters choose to make a donation to help cover those costs,” Tiner said.
Currently, 23 animal organizations in northeastern Oklahoma are joining the Tulsa SPCA in Clear the Shelters.
For more information: 918-428-7722, tulsaspca.org/clear-the-shelter.