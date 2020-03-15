Three Tulsans will be honored for their significant contributions to the workforce of today, as well as helping to shape the workforce of tomorrow, at Junior Achievement of Oklahoma’s “Tulsa Tycoons: A Night of Monopoly.”
The 2020 honorees are:
• Carlos Conerly, Linde Engineering North America
• Leigh B. Goodson, Tulsa Community College
• Angela Kouplen, WPX Energy
“We are excited to provide a fun environment as we celebrate these incredible leaders in our community,” Junior Achievement of Oklahoma President Shannan Beeler said. “As the economy and workforce continue to evolve at a rapid pace, we know we must also change the way we prepare today’s youth for tomorrow’s challenges. Junior Achievement is committed to developing a new generation of individuals who are armed with the confidence, knowledge and determination to thrive and build a better future for themselves and our state.”
The event, to be held at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center, will include dinner, a mobile auction, live auction, networking, stories of the impact Junior Achievement has made in people’s lives, as well as low-key Monopoly-themed activities.
Funds raised from the event and auction will support Junior Achievement programs, which will bring lessons on financial literacy, entrepreneurship and work readiness to Oklahoma students throughout the school year.
“We look forward to honoring this year’s Tulsa Tycoons because of their commitment to business, education and the Tulsa community,” Beeler said. “Their leadership in the community should be an inspiration to any student now learning about business and entrepreneurship through Junior Achievement.”
Tickets are $125-$250. To purchase and more information, go online to tulsatycoons.com.
‘Carnivale’
Carnivale, the annual gala for the Mental Health Association Oklahoma, likes to bill itself as “The Best Party in Town,” but all the festivities associated with this 20-year tradition serve a serious purpose.
The theme for the 2020 Carnivale, to be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, (postponed from its original date March 28) at the Cox Business Convention Center, 100 Civic Center, is “Roar: A Roaring ‘20s Celebration” and will include fine dining, dancing and a host of surprises. Attendees are encouraged to come in 1920s-style black tie.
Mental Health Association Oklahoma provides services and support that help people with mental illness maintain their housing, including support groups, case management, employment services, recovery support, community integration and community service engagement.
One particular focus of the association has been working to alleviate homelessness, especially for U.S. veterans who are dealing with mental health issues. The MHAO has been at the forefront of this mission for decades and continues to make strides to provide housing, educate the public and help establish a sense of community to help people recover and live integrated, successful lives in the community to remove the stigmas of mental illness.
Tickets are $500-$1,000, with proceeds benefitting the Mental Health Association Oklahoma.
To purchase and more information, go online to bestpartyintown.org.
