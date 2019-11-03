Things will get a little wild at the Tulsa Garden Center, as the seventh annual Wild at Art event will offer unique gifts, one-of-a-kind art works, gourmet treats and other goodies, all to benefit the Tulsa Audubon Society and its wildlife rehabilitation network WING-IT Tulsa.
Proceeds from sales during Wild at Art help pay for the expense of feeding and treating injured wildlife, which is performed by WING-IT (Wildlife in Need Group In Tulsa), an all-volunteer group that takes care of everything from orphaned rabbits to injured raptors.
This year’s event will be dedicated to memory of Shan Goshorn, the acclaimed Cherokee artist who earned national attention for her meticulously woven baskets, which combined traditional Cherokee weaving techniques with pointed political and social statements. Goshorn was also a dedicated wildlife rehabilitator. Some of Goshorn’s work will be included in the silent auction.
MaryBeth Timothy, also a Cherokee artist, is the featured artist at this year’s event.
“Wild at Art” will be from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Tulsa Garden Center, 2435 S. Peoria Ave. For more information: tulsaaudubon.org.
DANCING WITH THE TULSA STARS
San Miguel Middle School will host its annual “Dancing with the Tulsa Stars” fundraiser, which pairs well-known Tulsans with professional ballroom dancers in a friendly competition.
This year’s competitors are Tom Biolchini, Ashley Casillas Althage, Noel Groves, Faith Helmerich, Andrew Witter and Robbie Woodard. They will be paired with professional dancers Deborah DeLaney, Diana Easter, Stefan Easter, Jon Hamilton, Kathy Pappalardo, Trish Zielinski and Dan Zielinski.
Audience members will vote for their favorites by donation, with the person bringing in the most donations named the winner.
The event is 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at the Cox Business Center, 100 Civic Center. Tickets are $150. To purchase and more information:
TULSA OPERA
Tulsa Opera’s annual Casta Diva fundraiser has “Casino Royale” as its theme, and will feature cocktails and casino games, dinner and an auction, with live music by the band Antry.
The evening helps to fund Tulsa Youth Opera and Tulsa Opera’s Raise Your Voice! education programs. Tulsa Opera’s programs provide some 20,000 hours of music training and experience for more than 17,000 children annually.
The event is 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 at Southern Hills Country Club, 2636 E. 61st St. Tickets are $400. To purchase and more information: tulsaopera.com.
