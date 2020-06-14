What did you do to keep busy during the shelter-at-home phase of the pandemic? For a lot of Tulsa-area residents, the answer to that question came with four legs and fur.
Like many nonprofit entities, animal shelters and rescues played an important role during the coronavirus shutdown in helping their clients — both the human and the animal variety.
Unlike organizations whose products or services are inanimate, animal rescues had to get creative in their assistance.
Obviously, brick-and-mortar facilities closed to the public, but halting adoptions would be bad for adopters and animals alike, so the adoption process would need to change.
And animals already in shelters would still need care, but volunteers might not be available, so foster homes might be needed.
It was a lot to figure out, and it had to be done during a pandemic. And many agencies were already bursting at the seams.
The Tulsa SPCA had an unusually high intake in February — 105% over the same month last year, said Jen Bladen, director of communications.
“We were already on track to increase all of our numbers in Tulsa,” she said. “We had very, very high goals for adoption, spay/neuter surgeries, etc., so when we hit the brakes hard in March, we had to adapt.
“We put 100% of our animals in foster care between the first inkling of COVID-19 worries and March 26.”
Best of all, Bladen said, nearly all of those foster placements have turned into permanent homes.
“As an agency, we had decided that 2020 was going to be the year that we focused on foster care,” she said. “So our goal was to double if we could — and quadruple if we were dreaming — the number of families we had lined up to take foster animals, as well as the number of animals we could put in foster care.”
Staff members just hadn’t realized how quickly or urgently that plan was going to need to go live.
“This was already our goal,” Bladen said. “We’re so lucky that we have the greatest foster program that we could have ever created for ourselves … out of necessity.”
Bladen said the Tulsa SPCA had about 65 animals in foster care as of June 1. Seven were set to be adopted by their foster families within a week or so. The rest were stable in their foster situations, which Bladen still sees as a win.
“The animals benefit from being in a home environment,” she said.
The Tulsa SPCA moved during the shutdown to a “virtual adoption” process, in which potential adopters fill out an application online, talk with a staff member on the phone and pick up their new furry family member curbside.
One down side to this “contactless” process is that some things are not exactly as they seem online. That resulted in a few “returns.”
“Foster families who have chosen to adopt — we have near zero returns,” Bladen said. “With the type of adoption we’re doing — virtual, contactless — we anticipated that those numbers would go up a little, and they have.”
Bladen said she hasn’t seen any trend about the type of adopter, such as whether it’s a first-time pet parent or someone with animal experience. But for those first-timers, even during a pandemic, they’re not alone.
The agency has a trainer who typically evaluates intakes for adoption assessment. Now, with virtually no intakes, the trainer is having phone conversations with foster parents and adopters to discuss any behavior questions, etc.
StreetCats, a Tulsa shelter that takes lost or abandoned cats and makes them available for adoption, saw a slight uptick in adoptions during the shutdown, according to the organization’s treasurer, Linda Holland.
StreetCats’ office was closed to the public, but potential adopters were able to make an appointment to visit with a cat they had seen online, she said.
One of the agency’s chief concerns was how well the match would work if the adoptive parent eventually returned to work outside the home, Holland said.
“We wanted to make sure that these people were going to be able to take care of their cats when they went back to work,” she said.
Angela Ewers of Sapulpa Furry Friends, a nonprofit agency that rescues animals from the Sapulpa animal shelter for adoption, said her group had a few adoptions during the shutdown but not many.
One of the best ways the organization usually finds homes for cats is through the adoption centers at area PetSmart, Petsense and Pet Supplies Plus locations. Unfortunately, those adoption centers were closed during the shutdown, too.
Ewers also noted that Sapulpa Furry Friends has resumed transports, in which animals are pulled from the city shelter and taken by van to other states where adoptive homes are more readily available.
A recent transport went to Iowa, she said.
CARE Rescue, which rescues dogs from dangerous or unhealthy situations to make them available for adoption, saw a tremendous increase in applications, board member Susan Tilkin said.
“Basically, they were about double,” she said.
But that increase in applicants didn’t really translate into a huge increase in actual adoptions, she added.
“We do anywhere from 20 to 30 adoptions a month,” Tilkin said. “That’s very consistent.”
And during the COVID-19 shutdown, “it didn’t change much. That tells us that we weren’t just trying to push a lot of dogs out into homes if they weren’t the right dogs,” she said.
A similar increase in foster applications did help the agency get some of its animals into a home environment, however.
All of CARE Rescue’s adoptions are technically “foster-to-adopt” agreements, Tilkin said.
“We always want the dog back if it doesn’t work out,” she said, adding that CARE Rescue works hard to avoid returns, even if that means telling potential adopters that the right dog for them isn’t in CARE’s inventory.
A big issue for CARE Rescue is that its STAR program, in which inmates at the Dick Conner Correctional Facility in Hominy are given dogs and instructed through a 10-week program to train the dogs, was also put on hold.
“When that class graduated the first Friday in April, we have not been back,” Tilkin said. “That’s eight dogs every 10 weeks that we would normally pull from shelters.”
Another concern for Tilkin was the higher-than-usual number of dumped dogs the agency rescued in April and May.
Although she couldn’t say what was the motivation, she did have a message for anyone in dire straits with regard to their pets.
“If you’re having a hard time, just know that there are options out there,” she said. “We can only do so much … but please don’t leave these dogs stranded.”
Berry picking season gets underway Pawsitively adorable: Meet 74 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Tilly
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Patches
Patches is a female bi-color Seal Point Siamese mix with blue eyes, but she doesn’t look like a Siamese upon initially seeing her. Her estimated birthdate is 2/1/2009. She came into StreetCats and was adopted in 2012 and returned to us in May. She is a full-figure woman weighing 17 pounds, but she seems to get around really well and loves to be petted. Patches has a watery discharge from her right eye due to a blocked tear duct, however, her eye is fine, and nothing is needed except to clean her face one or two times a day with a warm cloth. She is very sweet, and we’re guessing she’d love to sit next to you instead of being a lap cat.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Sable
Sable is an 11-year-old Chihuahua mix with lots of love left to give! We have yet to hear her bark, but she likes to go on walks, gets along with other dogs and she loves her back scratchies! Sable adores spending time with her human and is ready to find a forever home of her own. She was surrendered to CARE Rescue and had several ear infections and hair loss due to fleas. She is all fixed up and now ready to be adopted! Sable is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Bravo
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Demi
"Can you hear me? Because I can sure hear you and the alarm clock and even the squirrel in the backyard with THESE ears!" Demi has the COOLEST ears and the cutest curly tail that you just have to see. She is a 6-month-old minpin/pug mix (about 20 pounds) with a BIG personality! Her favorite things are playing with the kiddos, hide and seek with her toys and snuggling under the covers with her human! She even gets along with the kitty in the home! What more could you want! Demi is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Cleopatra
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Ares
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Matilda
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Sarah
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Tallulah
Tallulah is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. She is currently in a foster home with cats, dogs and children. She is spayed, up to date on vaccinations and will be microchipped for adoption. Her adoption fee will be $50. Email
sffadoptions@gmail.com for an application.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
angelaewers
Laurel
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Colby
Colby is a handsome 1½-year-old ginger kitty. Colby is very standoffish and shy, but when he gets used to you and realizes you won't hurt him, he is just the sweetest! He will rub all over and talk to you, asking for pets and scratches, though he's not comfortable being picked up yet. He is still very much a baby and loves to play, so he'll definitely need play pals or he gets really bummed. Younger kitties (or even playful older kitties) would be perfect for him. Colby would also do best in a home with older or no children because he is so timid and needs lots of adjustment time.
A generous sponsor has covered half of Colby's adoption fee, so it will only take $50 to bring Colby home. This fee includes his neuter, microchip and up-to-date shots.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Peanut Butter
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Monkey
Monkey is a very round tortie female who might be a little shy at first. Her estimated birthdate is April 2016. She will do best as a single cat in a home but is OK with dogs (were a lab mix & a chihuahua mix). She is independent, enjoys being petted, but probably not a lap cat, and may have “tortitude.”
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Asher
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Yeller
(Old) Yeller was his name when he was on our wait list, but he isn’t old at all. He’s a red tabby, and his estimated birthdate is 6/28/2014. He weighs about 13 pounds and he loves to be petted. He is up to date on his vaccinations and he also had a dental cleaning before he came into the adoption center 2/10/2020. He is very loving, but he doesn’t like to be picked up and carried around (lots of cats don’t like to be carried around). He’s going to be a very special boy for a lucky adopter.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Toby
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Chicken
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Boomer
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Minerva
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Maisey
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Little Boy
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Cassie
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Sammie
Sammie is a female brown tabby who is just more than 1 years old (est. birthdate is 5/18/19). She was taken in by someone whose husband found her at his office, and she’s been in a separate room at their house for some time. She is very sweet, loving and playful. The rescuer couldn’t keep her due to having three senior cats and a dog that does not like cats so they kept her until she could come into StreetCats. She seems laidback, but we’re not sure how she would do with other cats and/or dogs. She does like to be up high where she can watch what is going on.
All cats have tested negative for FeLeuk/FIV and are current on rabies and FVRCP vaccinations. All StreetCats kitties have Home Again microchips implanted and are registered at no charge to the owner.
Adoption inquiries can be made at StreetCats, 60th Street and South Sheridan Road, or email
. To see more StreetCats, visit cats@streetcatstulsa.org . streetcatstulsa.org
Photo provided by StreetCats
Abbott
Abbott and Costello are 6-month-old bonded brothers. They are Schnauzer/Dachshund mixes and are just the cutest and sweetest boys! We would love to place them together because they have bonded with each other and they are quite whiny and anxious when apart. Abbott and Costello are fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and are available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Pierre
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Costello
Abbott and Costello are 6-month-old bonded brothers. They are Schnauzer/Dachshund mixes and are just the cutest and sweetest boys! We would love to place them together because they have bonded and are quite whiny and anxious when apart from each other. Abbott and Costello are fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and are available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Mork
Mork is a 12-week-old Labrador/Pointer mix and is such a sweet boy. He loves to cuddle up next to his human and will be an excellent addition to any family! Mork will be fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Mindy
Mindy is a 12-week-old Labrador/Pointer mix. She is sweet, gentle and submissive. She loves to be snuggled and would stay in your lap all day if she could. She is great with other dogs and cats. She is approximately 22 pounds, crate-trained and almost house broken. Mindy will be fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Hurley
Hurley is a gentle giant at 99 pounds (not 100 pounds) who loves everyone. He currently lives with a smaller dog and two much smaller dogs and has no issues. We think he might think he’s smaller than he is! Hurley has the most beautiful color coat that your fingers just sink into and, of course, he has the sweetest face! Hurley is possibly a mix of mastiff/pointer based on his size and coloring. He is very treat-motivated and eager to please. And Hurley would really love to find his forever family. Is that you? Hurley is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Lady
Lady is a Chihuahua/Terrier mix small dog. She and her sister Foxy were found starving and dehydrated in a home where they were left behind after the family moved away. Both were severely emaciated, but now have been cleared by the veterinarian and are doing great. Both pups are at normal weight and looking for their family either together or separated. Lady is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Reba
Reba is a beautiful princess, and she expects to be treated as such. Her eyeliner is always on point. She is very well behaved, house/crate-trained, she likes to give hugs, hang out on the sofa with her human and eat snacks (dog treats). Reba is a lab/Rhodesian Ridgeback mix, and she’s around 2 years old. Reba is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Shelby
Shelby was recently returned to rescue through no fault of her own and is looking for that perfect family. Shelby is about 1 year old and as cute as can be. She is good with children, other dogs and loves her people! Those ears are just too much. Shelby is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Gypsy
Gypsy is a beautiful Basenji mix female around 3.5 years old and she is very smart and sweet! She is crate/house-trained. This girl had a rough start in life and was adopted out previously. She was returned after almost 3 years! No fault of her own, so don’t hold that against her because it wasn’t anything she did wrong. She deserves a family that will love her for her whole life, no matter what happens in theirs! Gypsy’s adoption includes all vaccinations, spay and microchip and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Valerie
Valerie is a 4-year-old pittie mix and is full of energy and excitement. After being adopted as a puppy, Valerie was just recently returned to CARE Rescue at no fault of her own. After having her own family for the first four years of life, she is confused and doesn’t understand where her people are. Valerie is a beautiful girl and is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Mr. Heckles
My name is Mr. Heckles, but my friends just call me Heckles. I’m a big guy at about 80 pounds, but even with my size, sometimes things scare me. I’m house- and crate-trained, and I think I would do best with grownups and bigger kids. The little ones sometimes have loud voices that make me nervous. I know that if I had a family that would love me and make me feel safe, I would be the very best loyal companion for my whole life. Mr. Heckles is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by Snoots Pet Photography
Libby
Libby is a 1.5-year-old spayed female who is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. This pretty chica would love to celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a new family to love. Libby is energetic and playful but also loving and responds well to treats! And I might add that she is the only dog EVER in the history of my dog-photographing-experiences to willingly KEEP a hat ON! She was such a good girl! She does well on a leash and gets along with male dogs but has not done as well with other female dogs. Libby weighs 61 pounds and is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee will be $100.
Email
sffadoptions@gmail.com to request an application and set up a meet and greet.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Maxine
Maxine is 6 months old, weighs approximately 30 pounds and was found as a stray in the country following some people home. Despite her rough beginning of having worms and a damaged tail, she is such a happy and healthy girl now. She enjoys the company of other dogs and is getting comfortable with her foster’s cat. Maxine is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Archie
Are you looking for a running buddy? Archie is an energetic, playful, 4-year-old pit/lab mix who is looking for a foster or forever home! Archie would do best as an only pet in a home with older children.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Buddy
This dapper gent is Buddy, a 7-year-old Staffordshire Terrier/Boston Terrier mix. He is friendly to people and other dogs but likes to chase cats. Buddy is almost deaf and needs an understanding family who can help him with the anxiety hearing loss can cause. Even though he's friendly with dogs, he is protective of food. Buddy is looking for a home where he can be the only dog or where he can be fed separately.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Noriko Walters/Animal Aid of Tulsa
Noriko T. Walters
Lupen
Lupen is a 6-month-old mixed-breed puppy who gets along great with other dogs and loves to wrestle and play. He even already knows how to sit and lay down. After initial shyness when meeting new people, Lupen is a complete goofball. Belly rubs are his favorite kind of love, and he’s more than happy to curl up in bed with you. If you don’t mind, he will thank you with lots of kisses and wet willies. He can have energy, so he will do best with someone willing to play with him on a daily basis. Lupen is currently living with a 10-year-old girl so we feel he will do well with or without kids in the home. He is crate-trained and does best when he has a toy to entertain him. Lupen has not been cat tested, but he is interested in birds in his yard. His current foster says he is a sweet little guy and has made great progress in their home. Lupen is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Toby
My foster mom says I am the goodest boy. I love to be outside and play, but my favorite thing is treats! I'll do just about anything for a treat.
I sit, lay down, come when called and am learning how to shake hands. I am good with my foster pup siblings and children. I have so much love to give and can't wait to find my forever home!
He was born approximately 10/20/19. We anticipate that he will be a big guy! He is energetic, loves playing with other dogs and is super friendly. He is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Bonnie + Clyde
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Bella
Bella is about 11 years old and an owner surrender from 2 years ago. She’s a sweet old girl who still has plenty of spice left for life! She loves car rides, belly rubs, meeting new people (she loves everyone!) and napping in the sun. Bella is good with children of all ages and some male dogs but no small dogs or cats. She is house broken and crate-trained, and just wants to be with her people and make them smile! Bella is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Delilah
Delilah is a 2-year-old female who is available for adoption through Sapulpa Furry Friends. She is currently in a foster home. Her adoption fee is $100, spayed and vaccinated. Email
foster4sff@gmail.com to set up a meet and greet and request an application.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Star
Star is full of joy and very well trained. While at CARE Rescue’s STAR Prison Dog Program, she recently passed AKC Beginner I training and gets along great with other dogs. Star is a true “star” and is an easy dog to love. Star is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Oakley
Oakley is a 3-year-old male mastiff mix who is available for adoption through a private foster, sponsored by Altruism Inc. rescue. He loves the company of other dogs and is good with all people, but he would do best in a home with older children. Oakley is sweet, obedient and very smart! He knows many commands and has spent time in pup training. Based on his experience, it is believed that he needs a calmer home that has routine and structure. Oakley is neutered, up to date on vaccinations, heartworm negative and on prevention. Email
jlthorn824@gmail.com to inquire further.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
Bruno
Bruno is about a year old. He is very sweet and does well with other dogs, cats and kids.
Bruno’s adoption fee is $125, which includes his neuter, up-to-date vaccinations and microchip.
Email
animalaidoftulsa@gmail.com for more information or to schedule a meet and greet.
Visit
for a complete list of adoptable pets through Animal Aid of Tulsa. animalaid.org
Mackensie S./Animal Aid of Tulsa
Molly
Molly is a 2-year-old chocolate lab/sharpei mix. Molly was rescued along with her chained companion. She’s very loyal and loving, dog friendly and would make a great pet for nearly everyone. She’s laid back and easy to please. She does pretty well on a leash for being a stray.
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Molly.
Courtesy/Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Casanova
Casanova is available for adoption through Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. He is a 6-year-old pitbull mix. Casanova is a loving boy saved from his entire life on a chain. He adores kids, gives the best hugs and is even housebroken. His favorite thing to do is cuddle. He is the ultimate definition of a family companion.
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Casanova.
Courtesy/Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Patty
Patty is a pretty girl with beautiful eyes who is available for adoption at the Sapulpa Animal Shelter. Patty is about 6-7 months old and weighs 28 pounds. She is friendly and very excited to meet new people but will need work on her manners. Jumping, nipping (to play and out of excitement) and pulling on the leash. All of these things will get better with practice, age and basic puppy training, but she may not be a good fit for small children right off the bat.
The shelter is currently doing adoptions by appointment only. Call 918-227-2722 to schedule a meet n greet. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
All available pets through Sapulpa Furry Friends can be viewed
. here
Angela Ewers/Sapulpa Furry Friends
angelaewers
Bella
Bella is a retired girl available for adoption from Oklahoma Alliance for Animals; retired from a hard life that can't put a damper on her ear-to-ear smile. She's housebroken, crate trained, good with older kids, and loves short walks. She would prefer some coffee with her newspaper while relaxing on the porch at sunrise in her silk slippers. She's an easy girl, easy to maintain and loves her naps!
. Click here to meet, foster or adopt Bella
Photo provided by Kara Hamilton Photography
Joleen
This is beautiful Joleen! She is a 2-year-old Plott Hound/Lab mix, good with other dogs (actually submissive) and is great with kids! She is a true inside/outside dog. She loves being active and outside, nose to the ground and going places with her person but also loves being inside, snuggling with the kids or whoever will give her a spot next to them! She is crate-trained and house-trained. If you are looking for a companion to go hiking, climb mountains or just take long walks, Joleen is the girl for you! Joleen is a beautiful girl and is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Biscuit
Say hi to Biscuit! Biscuit is a vivacious and fun puppy who gets along with all sizes of other dogs. He has done well with potty training and seems very bright. Biscuit loves people and wants to be where his person is! He has those stunning eyes and while one of them may look funny, it’s because it is part blue and part brown! Biscuit is a sweet and snuggly little guy ready for his furever home! Biscuit will be fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Johnny
Johnny is about 2 years old but acts like a happy bouncing 3-month-old! And his fur is as soft as a pup's! Johnny is a timid little guy, loud voices and new things still frighten him, so slow and steady wins his heart. He is working on his basic commands and already walks well on leash but needs more confidence-building. He could have a doggie friend but still needs some work on proper play and sharing. If you need a friend that’ll keep you laughing, come meet Johnny! Johnny is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Sammi
Sammi is a true flower girl! Every flower must be sniffed at least once by this sweet girl. Sammi knows basic commands such as sit, look, lay down and is working on shake and stay. She is a 9-month-old black mouth cur mix (we think), and she gets along with other dogs and kids and loves everyone! Sammi is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Nila
Nila is a fun, outgoing and lovable pup. She is very easy to work with and a very fast learner. She loves tug-o-war and to play fetch for hours. Nila is a ball of energy and even loves to go on runs with her “person.” She even knows a few cool tricks – balance a treat on her nose and is told the command "leave it" before being allowed to grab it; fetch her leash and she puts toys up in kennel on command. Nila is waiting for her forever home but also needs a foster. Nila is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
M'Lynn
M’Lynn was found with her female pup alone and lost. She is believed to be younger than 2, spayed and microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts. M’Lynn is completing heartworm treatment and will be cleared by veterinary care.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Coby
Coby is a big goofball. He's very sweet, playful and loves everyone. He is crate/house-trained and gentle. Coby loves his treats and playing outside or just lounging on the sofa with his human and is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Sweetie
Sweetie is a 2-year-old owner surrender and she wants to tell you her story: I had a dream last night. You know, those ones that remind you of the past? I dreamed about the time I got loose from my rope and got tangled up around some trees and was stuck there all night while the fleas and ticks made a buffet out of me. I should have known better than to wander off from my short rope, but it just so hot and my skin was on fire from my sunburn. My owners found time for me the best they could, but there was this really nice neighbor lady who would come see me and give me treats and refill my water bowl. She put this necklace on me that was magical and somehow made the fleas and ticks disappear. She brought me a weird looking dog house, but turns out it had a dog door on it and I could go in there and escape the elements. The dogloo was OK, but the ground underneath it kept getting soggy. My days were pretty routine, I really just spent them trying to avoid the sun and wished I could go play. One day, the neighbor lady came over and took me off my rope and took me to the doctor's office. I woke up after that, but I suppose I'll go ahead and tell the rest of my story because my life turned out pretty great. The neighbor lady brought me to her house after the doctor's appointment, she had this super comfy bed that I could have all to myself. My skin was still sensitive, I think she could sense that. When it started to feel better she talked about a b-a-t-h. I was skeptical at first, but turns out it wasn't that bad. So now I'm what she calls an "indoor dog" and let me tell you, it's fabulous! I get to run around and do my deer hop around the yard and don't have to worry about sunburns or bugs anymore. She has other dogs that I can play with and life is great, but I wish I could have more one on one time and more "lovins." She tells me that one day my life will get even better and that I'll one day be able to lay on the couch all I want and get lots more attention. I don't quite know what she means, but she promised I'd never go back on a rope and there was some person out there that would make me feel super special. Is that you? Not to toot my own horn or anything, but I get along just fine with other dogs, cats and kids of all ages. I do like to play, and my neighbor/foster gives me a treat-stuffed toy after dinner that she said I could keep forever. I know better than to potty inside, so I just go stand by the door and I've trained her to realize that nature is calling. My only downfall I guess is that I sunburn easily, as it turns out I don't have thick hair like other dogs. Anyway, thanks for reading, I'm sure you have better things to do with your time. One thing I can promise though is I love absolutely everyone and I don't destroy human belongings like her other dogs. Don't tell her I told you any of this, she said she was trying to help me find my forever home and I don't want her to think I'm being impatient.
Sweetie is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Percy
Percy was rescued from a kennel with three other dogs during the May 2019 floods. He had spent his whole 6 years in that kennel and was a little leery of people. He has survived heartworms and the treatment and is learning to trust the world around him. He walks well on a lead, sits and comes when called. He is crate-trained and is still learning how to live in a house. Percy will need someone with patience to help him become the brave dog we all see inside! His home should be a fairly quiet one - children are fine and he would love to have a strong female dog to help him learn about life as a dog. The other dogs he was rescued with all have loving homes and we think it’s Percy’s turn! Percy is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Crosby
Crosby is a big boy, but he’s young and still has lots of puppy energy. He is very sweet and loves playing with his brother and other dogs. Crosby is crate-trained and loves his treats and is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Luna
Luna is a beautiful 2-year-old Australian Shepherd terrier mix. She is house/crate-trained, loves people and playing fetch with her rope. She Is very sensitive and has been an emotional support dog to her previous person. Luna would be best in a family without small dogs. Luna is a very sweet, loving pup and is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Samson
Samson is a sweet boy who had a hard start in life. He had a terrible case of Demadex when living on the streets so he didn’t have a lot of friends. His little face still shows the marks, but his smile keeps you from even noticing! He has a lot of energy and a lot of love to give! He wants to please so much. Will you give this little guy a chance? He won’t disappoint! Samson is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Riley
Riley is a beautiful 1-year-old catahoula mix pup. She loves playing with other dogs, both male and female, but is somewhat of a tomboy! She is very sweet and affectionate toward people and will want to run back for a quick pet while playing. She was actually born into the rescue after her pregnant mother was found wandering the streets so she has known nothing but love and good care. Riley is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Cinnamon
Cinnamon is a 9-year-old, spayed female. Cinnamon is a mature lady with lots of love left to give. While she's older, she is still very spunky and loves to play but also can relax when it’s time to settle down. She gets along well with other dogs, big and small.
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Cinnamon.
Courtesy/Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Jasmine
Jasmine is a 4-year-old, spayed female. Jasmine was found as a stray in Tulsa. She was picked up by an OAA volunteer and taken to the vet. She was in rough shape and had heartworms. Today, Jasmine is heartworm free and ready to find a home of her own. She's a lovely, energetic girl who will make a great companion.
Click here to meet, foster or adopt Jasmine.
Courtesy/Oklahoma Alliance for Animals
Scout
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Will
Please apply to adopt this pet at
. Upon approval, adopters will be invited to a drive-through, contactless adoption by appointment. The Tulsa SPCA is closed to the public; however, we continue to deliver food to pet parents in need of assistance. If you are able to make a donation, we would greatly appreciate your support of wet or dry dog and cat food. Again, if you love this pet, please apply to adopt! tulsaspca.org/how-to-adopt
All available Tulsa SPCA pets can be viewed at
. tulsaspca.org
Photo provided by Tulsa SPCA
Nash
Nash is a big boy but young with lots of puppy energy. He loves playing with his brother and other dogs. He’s crate-trained and will sit for his treats and is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
. carerescueok.org
Photo provided by CARE
Lucas
My name is Lucas and I have been in the rescue for almost 3 years. I don't get many looks because I'm just your average older (I'm only 8 years old so I have a lot of life still in me) pit mix but that's just the surface of who I am. I wish someone could see what a loyal and fun companion I could be to them. I know that a lot of dogs like me are scared of men but I love hanging out with a guy, helping him do yard work, lying on the sofa beside him and especially going places! I really am a good boy and I want to prove that to someone. I even graduated from the STAR Inmate Training Program so I learned lots of stuff to show what a good dog I am. I promise I won't let you down!
Lucas is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Wallace
I am Wallace! I go by Wally though because Wallace sounds so sophisticated. I am 2 years old and potty trained! That’s a plus right? I really enjoy nice long walks outside and I like the kiddos (I have a 6- and 15-year-old at home ... Yes, they’re mine and I love them). I like to be around my people, that’s not to say I’m bad when they leave, I just get kind of anxious when that happens. I’m working on it though every day because I’m such a good boy. Not to wag my own tail but I’m a STAR prison training program graduate, and I follow commands and even though it takes some will power, I won’t even eat until you tell me to! I get along with other dogs and might even steal that warm spot on the bed when one of my people gets up in the morning (don’t judge me)! I’m ready for my forever home! Wallace is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Samus
Hi! My name is Zero Suit Samus (or Samus for short), and I'm an energetic pitbull mix who needs some love. And I really mean that. I need a family who will cuddle with me because your penalty for not giving me cuddles is to hear the cry of my people. My foster dad says that based on my crying, I must have descended from pterodactyls, but that's silly because pterodactyls don't even like peanut butter. And I looove peanut butter. And treats. And strawberries. And watermelon. And anything, really. Honestly kid, if you give me your salad, I'll eat it. Don't want your broccoli? I'll take care of your problem. See that toy? It's in my stomach now. See that puke? Well, you can have your toy back.
Like all superdogs, I have an origin story: I ran across the highway and caused a 4-car pileup that I ended up underneath. It wasn’t my best choice, but it’s still a better love story than "Twilight." I have to take daily medication now, or else I have pretty severe seizures. But I like to think of my epilepsy as my unbridled superpower that the world just isn’t ready for yet.
I'm a Tulsa native, but I'm still not a fan of the Bermuda grass around here - I get allergies in the summer, so that's something you should know. Despite this, I still love running and rolling in the grass, and if you toss me a ball, I can jump and catch it in mid-air even when it's 6-feet high. I'm not exaggerating. (Pterodactyl dogs never exaggerate.) And would you mind spraying me with a hose once in a while? I love playing in water, especially when it's coming out of a tiny hose at jet-like speeds.
But if you have another dog in the home, then forget about it because I'm a single-dog dog. A lone wolf. A rebel. I will not share my toys, I will not share my food, and I will not share my family. I do just fine around other dogs in general, but once you introduce toys or food, then I get very territorial. Can we agree that I'll be your only one?
By the way, I love kids. I don't have these problems with other humans, so don't worry about bringing me home to your young ones. I am loyal to the bone. Don't believe me? Try going for a jog with me. I will keep pace with you the entire time, just running by your hip. Need me to lick the sweat off your face after an especially hot run? Baby, that's what I'm about. I'm a good dog. My foster family says so, too. I will take care of you if you let me. I'm eager to learn, I don't catch coronaviruses, and I'm housebroken. I won't poop in your Cheerios. Unless that's one of your commands, but why would it be? Don't want your Cheerios? Just let me have them instead.
Samus is fully vaccinated, spayed, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit
carerescueok.org.
Courtesy/CARE
Rocco
Rocco loves to play with everyone. He is a lover and a cuddler and has a great personality. He has high energy, loves to go on walks and is a great companion on walks. He is smart, loves his treats, frisbees, rope, balls and he will bring his favorite – a tug-o-war with rope. Rocco is 2 years old and is very low-maintenance, doesn't need/want constant attention but does love to sleep with you any chance he gets to sneak in bed. He LOVES the water and using his sniffer to find ANYTHING while out walking, hiking, shopping etc. Rocco actually prefers men first over women and he’s not much of a “in your face” right out of the gate kind of dog. He is still very leery about kids, but you can't blame him as he was abused by one previously, but does ok if they just leave him alone. Older kids would be best, but it does take him awhile to warm up to them. NO CATS because if it moves quick he goes after it. He gets along great with other dogs and he is very audible when he plays so that can take some getting used to. Rocco comes with his fair share of emotional history (don’t we all?), but he is going to be the perfect fit for that perfect someone and one of his many perks is he'll make sure you're NEVER lonely in the bathroom. Rocco is a STAR Prison Training Program graduate and is fully vaccinated, neutered, microchipped and is available for adoption through Compassionate Animal Rescue Efforts.
To inquire, visit the CARE website at
carerescueok.org.
Photo provided by CARE
Journalism worth your time and money
Subscribe to get unlimited digital access for 99 cents the first month and $5.95 after that.
. tulsaworld.com/subscribe
February 2019: Nala, a Tulsa County Court Dog retires