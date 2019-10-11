Pre-order and save $15 on 'Building Tulsa,' a new book celebrating Tulsa's architecture

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES IN THE MID 20S TO LOWER 30S.

* WHERE...EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN ARKANSAS.

* WHEN...FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY.

* IMPACTS...THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL PLANTS AND OTHER TENDER
VEGETATION THAT ARE LEFT OUTDOORS OR UNPROTECTED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

OUTDOOR WATER PIPES SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO RUN
IN A SLOW STEADY STREAM. PRECAUTIONS SHOULD ALSO BE TAKEN TO
PROTECT SMALL PLANTS AND TENDER VEGETATION.

&&

