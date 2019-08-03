Chuy's chilies

Reasor’s stores are offering free roasting of Hatch peppers for those who purchase a case. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file

It’s hatch chile season, and area Reasor’s stores are offering free roasting of peppers for those who purchase a case of the popular peppers.

Roasting stations will be set up Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Brookside location, 3915 S. Peoria Ave.; at the corner of 71st Street and Lynn Lane, Broken Arrow; and at 11815 E. 86th St. North, Owasso.

Roasting will also take place Saturday, Aug. 10, at 4909 E. 41st St.; 11116 S. Memorial Drive, Bixby; and 1000 Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore.

A case of hatch chiles is $24.95.

For more information: reasors.com.

