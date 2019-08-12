Rustic Cuff will be giving teachers the chance to get one of its trademark bracelets for free.
According to a video posted to Facebook by Rustic Cuff founder Jill Donovan, teachers who come to the company's facility at 5202 S. Harvard Ave. with some verification that they are employed as a teacher will be able to select a free cuff from the Rustic Cuff Mobile Showroom, a custom Airstream trailer named "Bernie."
Hours for the giveaway are 3 to 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 12-13.
The event, Donovan said in the video, is "just a way to say we appreciate you."
The event does not involve any of the Rustic Cuff retail outlets.
