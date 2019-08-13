Jill Donovan of Rustic Cuff

Jill Donovan, founder of Rustic Cuff.  MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

Rustic Cuff will be giving teachers the chance to get one of its trademark bracelets for free.

According to a video posted to Facebook by Rustic Cuff founder Jill Donovan, teachers who come to the company's facility at 5202 S. Harvard Ave. with some verification that they are employed as a teacher will be able to select a free cuff from the Rustic Cuff Mobile Showroom, a custom Airstream trailer named "Bernie."

Hours for the giveaway are 3 to 7 p.m. Monday-Tuesday, Aug. 12-13.

The event, Donovan said in the video, is "just a way to say we appreciate you."

The event does not involve any of the Rustic Cuff retail outlets.

Featured video

What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new

What the Ale: It is summer and time for beer, see what is new at liquor stores. Joe Hull IV with Modern Spirits takes us through some of the new summertime beers

James D. Watts Jr.

918-581-8478

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: watzworld

Tags

Scene Writer

James writes primarily about the visual, performing and literary arts. Phone: 918-581-8478