Oklahoma-based Rustic Cuff will celebrate the grand opening of a retail location in early 2020 at Disney Springs, just in time for Valentine’s Day.
Located in the shopping, dining and entertainment district of Walt Disney World Resort, the Florida store marks Rustic Cuff’s eighth retail location in the U.S. and will operate as a limited-time engagement.
Rustic Cuff began as a jewelry brand specializing in beautiful statement cuffs customized with names, monograms and favorite quotes on leather. Soon the brand expanded to a wide selection of beads, bangles, metals and charm bracelets. Personalization is Rustic Cuff’s specialty as well as brightly colored, stackable accent pieces. The latest creative endeavor includes a Sorority and Fraternity line and a fully licensed Major League and Minor League Baseball collection line.
The boutique jewelry brand was founded by Jill Donovan.
“We couldn’t be more excited to be a part of this special-event resort location that echoes everything that inspires us to dream,” said Donovan. “We can’t wait to play and create at one of the most popular destinations in the world.”